Woodbridge-based tech company recognised as one of Britain’s fastest-growing businesses

Boyd Mulvey, chief executive of Chorus Intelligence Archant

A tech company based in Woodbridge has been named in a ‘Top 100 fastest growing businesses in the UK’ report.

Chorus Intelligence, a data cleansing and analysis software provider to UK law enforcement, placed in 16th position in the annual Top 100 report by market research group Beauhurst and crowdfunding platform SyndicateRoom, which ranks companies based on valuation from June 2015 to 2018.

This recognition comes following a period of significant growth for Chorus, who has increased its workforce from six to 24 and now work with close to 90% of police forces in the UK, as well as the Home Office and all of the Counter Terror Units. The company was also recently shortlisted in the Public.IO’s Police Tech Pioneer report, which profiles technology revolutionising public safety in the UK.

Boyd Mulvey, who founded Chorus in 2011 and is the current chief executive, said: “We are proud to be recognised for our rapid growth and for the important work we are doing in making criminal investigations easier and quicker for the police, which ultimately makes the streets safer for all.”

Chorus has recently relocated to a new office, also in Woodbridge, to facilitate the recent expansion of its workforce. As a result of this growth they are looking to recruit across a number of roles within the business.

“We will be increasing our development, testing and infrastructure team numbers in order to meet the demands in 2019,” said Mr Mulvey.