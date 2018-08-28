Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Woodbridge-based tech company recognised as one of Britain’s fastest-growing businesses

PUBLISHED: 13:24 18 December 2018

Boyd Mulvey, chief executive of Chorus Intelligence

Boyd Mulvey, chief executive of Chorus Intelligence

Archant

A tech company based in Woodbridge has been named in a ‘Top 100 fastest growing businesses in the UK’ report.

Chorus Intelligence, a data cleansing and analysis software provider to UK law enforcement, placed in 16th position in the annual Top 100 report by market research group Beauhurst and crowdfunding platform SyndicateRoom, which ranks companies based on valuation from June 2015 to 2018.

This recognition comes following a period of significant growth for Chorus, who has increased its workforce from six to 24 and now work with close to 90% of police forces in the UK, as well as the Home Office and all of the Counter Terror Units. The company was also recently shortlisted in the Public.IO’s Police Tech Pioneer report, which profiles technology revolutionising public safety in the UK.

Boyd Mulvey, who founded Chorus in 2011 and is the current chief executive, said: “We are proud to be recognised for our rapid growth and for the important work we are doing in making criminal investigations easier and quicker for the police, which ultimately makes the streets safer for all.”

Chorus has recently relocated to a new office, also in Woodbridge, to facilitate the recent expansion of its workforce. As a result of this growth they are looking to recruit across a number of roles within the business.

“We will be increasing our development, testing and infrastructure team numbers in order to meet the demands in 2019,” said Mr Mulvey.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Three arrested in Ipswich murder investigation

The scene in Turin Street on Monday morning Picture: ARCHANT

‘Closing down sale’ signs seen at popular Ipswich fashion store

Peacocks, Carr Street on Sunday Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Updated Teenage boy taken to hospital after accident with car on Bixley Road in Ipswich

Bixley Road at the junction of St Augustine's Gardens Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Dog owner fined after border collie bit two people ‘out of the blue’

Edward Buckland was sentenced at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

A selection of children’s clothes are being recalled - make sure you don’t own these items

Next stock image Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Three arrested for drug driving during police crackdown

Insp Julian Ditcham stands with other officers taking party in the operation Picture: ARCHANT

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Elderly couple rescued after car fell down embankment

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Airport expansion to hinder carbon reduction efforts’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Roadworks begin on A370

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pedestrian killed in lorry crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Weather warning issued for Weston

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Detectives granted additional 36 hours to interview murder suspects

A heavy police presence remained in Turin Street and Kenyon Street yesterday Picture: ARCHANT

‘The Beat Goes On’ – Campaign launched for statue of Town legend Kevin Beattie

Kevin Beattie mobbed by fans at his testimonial. A campaign is launched today for a statue in his honour Picture: ARCHANT

Calls lead to ‘fresh information’ in unsolved Karen Hales murder case

Karen Hales' family with Deputy Superintendent Andy Smith of Suffolk Police. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Smash and grab burglar who targeted village stores jailed

Scott Hyam, 32, of Ramsgate Drive, Ipswich, was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court today Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Man jailed after failing to recover clients’ £25million missing savings

Steven Long outside the High Court. Picture: PAUL KEOGH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists