Published: 2:08 PM January 11, 2021

An Ipswich civil engineering company has launched offices in London as it looks to grow.

Civil and structural engineers JMS has its headquarters at Brightwell Barns in Suffolk but wants to expand its national presence in 2021.

Managing director Daniel Staines said the firm - which employs more than 20 staff and is taking on two more at its new site at Stamford in north London - decided to enlarge its presence in the capital after many years delivering "sympathetic and complex projects" such as basement extensions, synagogues, mikvahs and colleges in the "vibrant part" of the city.

"With good access to the City, great road connections and an abundance of open green space, the borough has achieved some major milestones in its regeneration over the last few years. We look forward to continuing to contribute to the many redevelopment opportunities in the area,” he said.

"JMS have taken the decision to provide a dedicated team operating from a local office to demonstrate the firm's ongoing commitment to this diverse area of London."

Christos Papadakis, who will be heading up the Stamford Hill office said: “We pride ourselves on delivering projects outside the brief and have built lasting relationships because our clients trust us to design and deliver the best solutions.

"The opening of this office reinforces our commitment to north London and delivers on our strategy to deliver outstanding projects, while serving the local community. We are now ideally placed to offer localised support and technical expertise across the region, serving our clients in the best possible way.”

Mr Papadakis will be supported by Daniel Staines and Ben Norman together with two new engineers who were due to start in early 2021.