Ipswich barber hoping to make it third time lucky with dream shop

Published: 7:00 PM April 2, 2021

An Ipswich barber is hoping it will be third time lucky as he looks to reopen his dream shop after lockdown.

Barber Keiren Camps, 32, took on the shop in Landseer Road in October – dreaming of launching his own successful business near his family home.

Keiren has worked in barber shops across Ipswich, but has always dreamed of opening his own - Credit: Charlotte Bond

But the November national lockdown scuppered plans of a big opening – and when he was finally allowed to open in December, his doors were quickly forced shut again due to Suffolk entering Tier 4, before another lockdown was introduced.

Keiren, who previously ran a shop in Ranelagh Road with a friend, said he can't wait to start welcoming back his customers.

He said: "I've always wanted to open my own shop up again, I was really excited when I first got the keys in October but at the same time was nervous about the Covid situation.

You may also want to watch:

"I had everything ready to go for a November opening, but obviously lockdown got in the way. I'm a realist and knew it was always a possibility.

"I knew it was a dangerous time to start a business, but at the same time it brought with it a brilliant opportunity as I knew things would boom when I could open."

Keiren is looking at taking on more barbers in the future - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The three weeks he was allowed to open went well for Mr Camps, being fully booked before the doors had even opened.

"It was brilliant," he said. "It went better than I ever could have hoped. I couldn't believe all the nice feedback I received.

"People were genuinely happy and it was a lovely atmosphere to work in. It was such a shame to close again."

Keiren Camps with his daughter Myla - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Mr Camps has spent the lockdown redecorating his house and spending time with his children and dog Remi, but said he can't wait to reopen.

He said: "It has been nice spending time with my kids and watching them grow up – those are times you will never get back, so it has been good in that sense, but I'm just really looking forward to getting back to work.

"Luckily I've had the support of my brilliant friends and family, who have really helped this become a reality."

The shop, near the East of England Co-Op store, was furnished by Mr Camps and his brother-in-law, while there is also space for him to hire more barbers in the future.

More information on his shop can be found on his website.