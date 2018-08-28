Snow

Snow

max temp: 5°C

min temp: -5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Business Awards 2018

Protests against closure of M&S store continue to grow

PUBLISHED: 16:21 23 January 2019

Campaigners collecting signatures outside Felixstowe M&S Picture: FELIXSTOWE LABOUR PARTY

Campaigners collecting signatures outside Felixstowe M&S Picture: FELIXSTOWE LABOUR PARTY

Archant

More than 3,500 people have signed petitions urging M&S bosses to keep their Felixstowe store open.

The protest is continuing to grow with residents and visitors to the resort being urged to write directly to the company’s chief executive Steve Rowe and chairman Archie Norman.

Felixstowe Labour party branch officer Michael Sharman collected nearly 700 signatures on cards against closure in just two hours.

Mr Sharman, a former councillor and a campaigning veteran, said: “I have never had a response like it – I have never seen people so angry.

“The decision to close the Felixstowe store has been a disaster for M&S public relations and people were clamouring to sign the cards against the proposal. Loyal M&S customers demanded cards to sign.

“M&S has profited for decades from a very successful store with a strong loyal customer base of residents and visitors and they are being left in the lurch.”

A Felixstowe Labour statement said: “If the declared Marks and Spencer plan is radically to reshape its clothing and home range, then this hardly affects Felixstowe where there is limited clothing space and no home range but a very popular and busy food hall. In fact, the suggestion from many people is to remove almost all of the clothing and turn it into a Food Hall.

“Given the profile of the Felixstowe population, a significant proportion of M&S customers are elderly with many relying upon regular visits to the food hall for their provisions.

“These loyal customers may very well not have the opportunity, ability or inclination to travel some distance to the M&S Food Hall at Martlesham Heath.”

More than 2,700 people have also signed an online petition. People can sign a petition card tomorrow and Saturday from 10am to noon outside the Hamilton Road store.

Calum Telford, M&S head of region for East Anglia, said: “Proposing to close M&S Felixstowe is a very difficult decision. At this time our colleagues are our first priority and we’ll be talking to each individually about what this means for them and making sure they’re fully supported. We remain committed to serving local customers and, if the proposal goes ahead, they will be able to continue to shop for M&S Clothing & Home products from our Ipswich store and on M&S.com.”

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Chickens attacked and wounded following primary school break-in

Castle Hill Primary was broken into Picture: RACHEL EDGE

‘I am so sad he has gone in this way’ - family left in shock as man dies following Cornhill fall

John Stow, who died after a fall at the newly-revamped Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: COURTESY OF ANDREW PRYKE

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

My life is in danger, drug dealer tells Ipswich murder trial

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Fire engines called to Buttermarket in Ipswich

The two engines parked in Buttermarket in Ipswich town centre. Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Yellow weather warning for ice in East Anglia - and 70% chance of snow

Snow falls on the A14 with wintry shot of the Orwell Bridge in the background. Picture: CARL HARLOTT

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I am so sad he has gone in this way’ - family left in shock as man dies following Cornhill fall

#includeImage($article, 225)

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

#includeImage($article, 225)

Chickens attacked and wounded following primary school break-in

#includeImage($article, 225)

Namco Funscape to come down as Morrisons develops Ipswich site

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

UK’s biggest inflatable obstacle course coming to Ipswich

Inflatable 5k Credit: UK Running Events

Roberts leaves Town for Lincoln loan

Jordan Roberts, right, has joined Lincoln City on loan from Ipswich Town. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Former Town star Jon Walters praised for bowel cancer Tweets

Jon Walters rejoined Ipswich (briefly) earlier this season. Picture: ROSS HALLS

‘Outrageous’ rules including alcohol ban for Carrow Road derby slammed by fans

Bartosz Bialkowski celebrates with the Ipswich fans after Town take an early lead. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

How do you survive on Universal Credit?

Citizens Advice Bureau
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists