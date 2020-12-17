Published: 11:30 AM December 17, 2020 Updated: 11:37 AM December 17, 2020

Lakeland have announced they will be leaving Ipswich - Credit: Archant

Kitchenware retailer Lakeland has announced that it will be closing its Ipswich shop.

The brand currently rents the Ancient House building on Ipswich's Buttermarket. The premises is owned by Ipswich Borough Council.

However, the retailer announced on Thursday that it would be shutting the Ipswich branch for good in January, along with three other stores.

A spokesman for Lakeland said: "It is with regret that we confirm that the Lakeland store in Ipswich is due to close in January.

"We’d like to thank all our customers for their support and we look forward to welcoming them into other stores and to Lakeland.co.uk

"We are very proud of our store teams, who have worked exceptionally hard to deliver a wonderful store environment for our customers, and we will be working closely with all our colleagues to support them at this difficult time."

An Ipswich Borough Council spokesman said: "We’re disappointed to be losing a good tenant, but this is a decision made by Lakeland as part of a national review of stores due to market conditions.

"We are hopeful of securing a new tenant for the Ancient House in 2021."

Prior to Lakeland's arrival, the Ancient House was previously a bookshop for a number of years.