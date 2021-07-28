Pub bosses hope for 'return to normality' as Covid cases fall in Ipswich
- Credit: Chris Mapey
Hospitality bosses believe the end of the pingdemic may be in sight as Covid cases fall in the town, and self-isolation rules changes less than three weeks away.
Chris Mapey, who runs the Grand Old Duke of York pub and The Angel in Woodbridge, said just one staff member had been pinged by the NHS Test and Trace app this week - after he and fellow publicans have been left short staffed for weeks because so many workers were self isolating.
Across Ipswich pubs have been forced to close because of a lack of staff, but Covid cases in the town have fallen rapidly and, in turn, the number of people 'pinged' because they have been in contact with someone with the virus has fallen.
Mr Mapey explained they are continuing with strict Covid measures even though social distancing rules have been dropped, and wants to see hospitality out of this "hinterland" as soon as possible.
From August 16, those who are double jabbed, plus those aged under 18, will no longer have to isolate after being coming into contact with a confirmed case, further reducing the impact on pubs and restaurants.
You may also want to watch:
"We've been glad to be open," he added. "It's been a journey. I feel normal life is resuming."
In Ipswich, the latest Covid case rate was 254.9 per 100,000 - while the average across England was 446 per 100,000.
Most Read
- 1 Ipswich father caught with indecent images of children avoids jail
- 2 Suffolk postcode sees house prices rise by £100,000 in a year
- 3 Matchday Recap: All-square as Town and U's share six goals
- 4 Woman in 80s remains in hospital after serious collision in Ipswich
- 5 Will Ipswich betting shop be turned into fish and chip shop?
- 6 Kenyan school chums meet by 'unbelievable chance' at Suffolk village fete
- 7 Plans to close A14 truck stop slammed amid driver shortage
- 8 Ipswich traffic measure 'on its way out' as petition launched
- 9 'Massive success' - see pictures from Ipswich LGBT+ night
- 10 Women facing prison after admitting robbery in Ipswich
Ipswich borough councillor Ian Fisher, who represents Castle Hill ward, said cases "have gone down a lot" recently in Ipswich, and added the correlation between infection and hospital rates seems "to have stopped now".
His ward had 36 confirmed cases in the week to July 19, while nearby Whitton had the lowest rate with just 11 cases.
Cllr Fisher said: "My real concern is how it is dealt with this winter. People that are vulnerable need protecting and we will protect those who need to be."
Fellow ward councillor Sam Murray said: "After an incredibly tough year, hopefully we can go back to normal life soon".
Cllr Murray, who also represents Whitton and Whitehouse at Suffolk County Council, encouraged people to get vaccinated if they feel "comfortable".
She said NHS vaccine staff "are incredible" and will offer advice to anyone who needs further reassurance about the jab.