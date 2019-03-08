Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Owners are planning to invest in Ipswich garden centre

PUBLISHED: 16:30 05 April 2019

Laurel Farm Garden Centre, Henley Road, Ipswich Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Laurel Farm Garden Centre, Henley Road, Ipswich Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Archant

Laurel Farm Garden centre in Ipswich has been sold for an undisclosed sum.

Laurel Farm Garden Centre, Henley Road, Ipswich Picture: DAVID VINCENTLaurel Farm Garden Centre, Henley Road, Ipswich Picture: DAVID VINCENT

The centre, n Henley Road, has been purchased by another long-established Suffolk business, Lings Garden Store, which is based at Martlesham Heath Retail Park.

It has not been disclosed how much Laurel Farm has sold for but it was on the market with specialist horticultural agents Quinton Edwards with a guide price of £995,000.

Laurel Farm Garden Centre remains open as usual, seven days a week, following the purchase.

A spokesman for the new owners said they planned to invest in Laurel Farm, which is a larger site with additional buildings, services and stock.

They would be introducing some of the product range that Lings at Martlesham was known for, including garden sheds and garden outbuildings

“We are planning to invest in the buildings and the Laurel Farm site,” he said.

Laurel Farm Garden Centre is in open countryside close to the junction between Henley Road, and Lower Road, Westerfield.

The centre was opened in 1985 and is a four acre site that includes glasshouses and other garden centre buildings with outside display areas.

There is also a farm shop, a cafe and a Clara Bowe Vintage Shop, along with a six-bedroom tied house providing accommodation on site.

It has access from Henley Road to a large parking area, leading to a range of wooden buildings, outside display areas and a range of glasshouses.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Audi stolen in Ipswich crashes into fuel tanker 150 miles away

An Audi stolen in Ipswich was chased by police more than 150 miles away into Derbyshire Picture: KRIS PAGE/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Anger as Suffolk County council switches off street lights to save £90,000

Jack Owen is angry about the early switch-off. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich house could be converted into 14 flats

Park Road in Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Opinion Ipswich Council has let the town down by failing to complete Cornhill work

The temporary barriers are still in place at the Cornhill in Ipswich. Picture: PAUL GEATER

School where 38 languages are spoken says diversity offers hope for future

Some of the pupils at St Matthew's Primary School Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Mother of stab murder victim Tavis backs stop and search

Tavis murder Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star regular newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich house could be converted into 14 flats

Park Road in Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man ‘stabbed in the throat’ on Ipswich Waterfront

Police said they were called to the scene in Helena Road, near Aurora, at around 10.41pm Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Crashes on A12 and A14 after ‘freak’ hailstorm causes chaos

A damaged vehicle is recovered on the A14 at Stowmarket, with emergency crews still on the scene Picture: Mark Langford

Get ready for curried goat, jerk chicken and saltfish

The Jamaica Street restaurant in Ipswich is due to open later this month. Picture: JAMAICA STREET

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Sir Rod announces Portman Road support act

Rod Stewart will be performing at the Portman Road stadium in Ipswich in June Picture: SEAN HANSFORD

Mother of stab murder victim Tavis backs stop and search

Tavis murder Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Audi stolen in Ipswich crashes into fuel tanker 150 miles away

An Audi stolen in Ipswich was chased by police more than 150 miles away into Derbyshire Picture: KRIS PAGE/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Emergency services attend two-car crash in Felixstowe Road

The crash happened on Felixstowe Road in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich Town game at Bolton tomorrow again in doubt after ‘critical failure of IT system’

Ipswich Town are set to be backed by 1,300 fans at Bolton on Saturday - but the game is in doubt again due to a 'critical failure' of the IT system. Picture: PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists