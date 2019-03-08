Owners are planning to invest in Ipswich garden centre

Laurel Farm Garden Centre, Henley Road, Ipswich Picture: DAVID VINCENT Archant

Laurel Farm Garden centre in Ipswich has been sold for an undisclosed sum.

The centre, n Henley Road, has been purchased by another long-established Suffolk business, Lings Garden Store, which is based at Martlesham Heath Retail Park.

It has not been disclosed how much Laurel Farm has sold for but it was on the market with specialist horticultural agents Quinton Edwards with a guide price of £995,000.

Laurel Farm Garden Centre remains open as usual, seven days a week, following the purchase.

A spokesman for the new owners said they planned to invest in Laurel Farm, which is a larger site with additional buildings, services and stock.

They would be introducing some of the product range that Lings at Martlesham was known for, including garden sheds and garden outbuildings

“We are planning to invest in the buildings and the Laurel Farm site,” he said.

Laurel Farm Garden Centre is in open countryside close to the junction between Henley Road, and Lower Road, Westerfield.

The centre was opened in 1985 and is a four acre site that includes glasshouses and other garden centre buildings with outside display areas.

There is also a farm shop, a cafe and a Clara Bowe Vintage Shop, along with a six-bedroom tied house providing accommodation on site.

It has access from Henley Road to a large parking area, leading to a range of wooden buildings, outside display areas and a range of glasshouses.