Mum chuffed by her new affordable refill store in Ipswich
A mum has been able to open an affordable and eco-friendly refill store in Ipswich thanks to her own savings and donations from the public.
Lucy Storey welcome visitors to her first-ever business in Woodbridge Road this month after people donated £11,000 to Crowdfunder.
The mum-of-two boys, and owner of Lucy's Unwrapped & Refill, said she's perfectly placed with a bakery, butcher and grocer all nearby.
"In theory, you can do all your shopping in one hit," said Ms Storey. "I'm trying to do it as local as possible as well."
Most of the goods in the store are local. The coffee, jam, honey, soaps are from Suffolk suppliers, and the oil is from Norfolk.
She also has herbs, spices, cereals, pasta, home and personal cleaning products.
The refill works by you bringing your own containers, weighing your container, making a note of the weight, filling it up, and then taking it to the till where Ms Storey will tell you how much it costs.
She hopes that the products are affordable for everyone.
"I'm a single parent, time is of the essence for me," she said."Knowing I could shop this way without worrying about the cost and it would be the same price as where I normally go."
Sustainability is further on-show in the store as the shelves, decoration and most equipment is second hand, reducing Ms Storey's footprint further.
"I wanted to be as minimal packaging so zero waste packing [for the bulk delivered items]," she said.
She had planned to open on July 17 but in her haste, she did not get money for the till, the right amount of shelves or label all her products.
She said. "I was like why I have I not thought of that.
"I'm learning every day and people are suggesting what I can stock."
Ms Storey has a suggestion notepad for people if they want to suggest something they can stock.
The store has also started to become busy with the weekend seeing queues outside.
"We've had a lot of people having a gander so far," she added. "And they'll know for next time to bring their jar with them."