Baby and toddler retailer Mamas & Papas set for Ipswich return

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 2:50 PM May 23, 2022
Mamas & Papas is closing down at Anglia Retail Park, Ipswich. Picture: GREGG BROWN

The old Mamas & Papas store at Anglia Retail Park in Ipswich

Baby and toddler brand Mamas & Papas is set for a return to Ipswich after a four-year absence.

The retailer will open a new concession through its partnership with fashion giant Next as part of a nationwide recruitment drive, creating up to 200 jobs across the country.

The previous store at Anglia Retail Park closed in March 2018 after its lease expired and discussions were in place with Ipswich Borough Council for Mamas & Papas to return to the site, but no store opened in the four years since its closure.

However, after a "jump" in sales following the easing of pandemic rules, the Huddersfield-based business will open 19 new concessions, with Ipswich benefitting from the retailer once again.

It is not currently known when the concession will open or how many jobs will be created locally.

Mamas & Papas currently has 14 concessions within Next stores as well as 22 standalone shops.

