Ipswich businesswoman leading charge in town's new trendy corner

Published: 3:11 PM April 20, 2021 Updated: 10:07 AM April 21, 2021

A young Ipswich businesswoman is leading a charge to bring life back to a quieter part of the town centre by opening her second shop.

Lawra Stubbs, 24, opened Midnight Moon in Orwell Place on April 12 – directly next-door to her other shop, Miss Quirky Kicks.

Both shops specialise in quirky gifts – with Miss Stubbs' new shop stocking homemade jewellery, gemstones and homeware among others.

Miss Stubbs, who first began selling her products on market stalls as a 12-year-old, said trade has been busy since reopening post-lockdown.

She said: "It has been a really busy first week, everyone has had such nice things to say.

"I love what we have done – the shops are similar but I want Miss Quirky Kicks to appeal to a younger crowd.

"The lockdown rules ending came at the right time so we could get the shop open.

"I've always been a creative person and always wanted to run my own business, I couldn't see myself working in an office.

"I sold everything I had to open up my first shop – it can be incredibly stressful but it's also really rewarding."

Other items on sale in the store include a selection of T-shirts, mugs, essential oil and hair dye.

The once thriving Upper Orwell Street area of town, known locally as "The Wash", has previously missed out on much of the high street's foot traffic – although Miss Stubbs hopes the introduction of more independent shops in the area could see it become Ipswich's trendy corner.

She said: "There are so many new businesses popping up in this area. I think it will become a really cool part of town.

"Eventually I'd like to open my own shops in places like Brighton or Camden – or expand more locally to Norwich."

Miss Stubbs now hires seven members of staff across both shops – including mum Mary – and has continued to rank among the world's most popular traders on mobile selling app Depop.

Both Midnight Moon and Miss Quirky Kicks are open seven days a week, with items also stocked on Miss Stubbs' Depop pages.