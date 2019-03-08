First look at the new mini golf course coming to Alton Water
PUBLISHED: 18:58 29 October 2019
ANGLIAN WATER
Ipswich's brand new mini-golf course is receiving its final lick of paint ahead of its opening at Alton Water.
At the manmade reservoir you can fish, cycle, walk and take part in water sports - and soon you will be able to play a round of golf too.
The course, which will be nine-holes long, is designed to be educational with each hole detailing the history of the park and Anglian Water.
Despite there not being a confirmed opening date, the course is already coming together with the bright blue flooring and boats dotted around.
Parts of the course will be designed for visitors to hit the ball through pipes, and the information board will reflect the number of pipes within the Anglian Water region.
Speaking of the new venture, an Anglian Water spokesman said: "We're delighted to bring a brand new miniature golf course to Alton Water, and we're looking forward to welcoming visitors who want to try their hand at our new activity.
"Our water parks not only bring vital water resources for the region, but they also provide a fantastic day out for all the family.
"Whether you're looking for an action-packed day on the water, a spot of fishing, cycling or simply want to enjoy a relaxing walk in beautiful surroundings, look no further than our fabulous water parks."
The course is priced at £3 per person or £10 for a group of four people - making it the perfect daytime activity for all the family to enjoy.
It has also been designed to be compliant with the Disability Discrimination Act which will allow wheelchair users to access the course and use specialist putters with rotatable heads - to ensure that it can be used from any angle.
