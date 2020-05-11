E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Ipswich town-centre noodle bar is latest eaterie to reopen for delivery

PUBLISHED: 19:00 11 May 2020

016 mizu

016 mizu

Sarah Lucy brown

A popular town-centre Ipswich noodle bar is reopening for deliveries and collections only.

One of the dishes on the menu at Mizu noodle bar in Ipswich, which is reopening for collections and deliveries only Picture: HARRY WALLOne of the dishes on the menu at Mizu noodle bar in Ipswich, which is reopening for collections and deliveries only Picture: HARRY WALL

Mizu Noodle Bar, on the Cornhill, closed during the lockdown, but is resuming its delivery services from Tuesday, May 12.

The opening of the restaurant, which is known for its Pan-Asian dishes, was announced on its Facebook page, in a post saying: “We’re back open from Tuesday. Please be aware there may be a limited menu due to current supply chain restrictions.

“We will have social distancing measures in place to protect our customers and our staff for both collections and delivery.”

The company added: “Please bear with us during our busiest periods, as wait times may be longer than usual.”

A Mizu delivery vehicle, set for the delivery service to start up. Picture: HARRY WALLA Mizu delivery vehicle, set for the delivery service to start up. Picture: HARRY WALL

The restaurant is the latest in the town to reopen as a takeaway, following the news that McDonald’s at Cardinal Park is reopening for delivery only on Wednesday this week.

Customers are being asked to pay over the phone when ordering, or, if they pay cash, staff will ensure that the two-metre rule social distancing rule is observed at all times when collecting or delivering food.

News of the reopening is already getting a warm welcome from staff and customers.

READ MORE - McDonald's to reopen for deliveries in Ipswich

Waiter and delivery driver Harry Wall said: “I’m looking forward to going back to work, and have seen on social media that there are a lot of excited customers.”

He added: “I am looking forward to having some of the food again too!”

Mizu’s Facebook post about the reopening has had dozens of likes and comments from customers saying how they are looking forward to eating the noodles again.

Its new opening hours will be from 4pm-9.30pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, and from 4pm to 10pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

To order, call 01473 288839, or visit @MizuRestaurantsIpswich on Facebook for more information.

