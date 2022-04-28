'I felt it would leave a huge gap' - Ipswich bike shop saved

Mark Reynolds from Pedal Power Cycles has helped save Moon cycle shop from closure, meaning there will continue to be a cycle shop based in West Ipswich. - Credit: Pedal Power Cycles

A popular bike shop has been saved from closure after another business has stepped in to save it.

Moons Cycles shop has been based on Norwich Road in the west of Ipswich for more than two decades, but looked like it was going to close at the end of this month.

Moons owner Alin Salcianu took over the business two years ago but had made the difficult decision to close the store as he is going to travel and live abroad.

Mark Reynolds from Pedal Power Cycles found out about the closure, and decided to do something about it.

Mark Reynolds has said he is excited about the fact they are expanding Pedal Power Cycles. - Credit: Pedal Power Cycles

He said: "When I found out Moons was closing, I felt it would leave a huge gap in the independent cycle shop network in Ipswich.

"Customers in the Whitton, Whitehouse, Castle Hill and even towards Sproughton and Claydon would be isolated without having a shop in close proximity."

Pedal Power Cycles already has a successful shop located in the east of Ipswich, but Mr Reynolds said they have always had plans to expand.

He said: "The timing is right for us now, things are more stable and the opportunity to take over moons is the logical and right thing to do.

"I am excited about this opportunity. I encourage customers to come and see us, say hello so we can get to know them, enabling us to offer them the best service possible.

"The most important thing for us, is to know a cycle shop will remain in this area of Ipswich."

Cycling has increasingly become a used form of transport, with the fuel shortages we have seen in recent times, and fuel prices and the cost of living rising, many see it as a sustainable transport option.

Suffolk County Council is continuing to work on a variety of proposals making it safer and easier for children and adults to travel around Suffolk via a bike.

Work has begun on making changes to the shop including signage and some internal layout alterations.

The shop will be open under Pedal Power management from Tuesday, May 3.