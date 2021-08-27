News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Business

5 businesses coming to Ipswich soon

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 12:49 PM August 27, 2021   
Ipswich Old Post Office

The Botanist is one of the exciting upcoming additions to Ipswich - Credit: Charlotte Bond

It has been a hard 18 months for Ipswich's high street and even out-of-town retailers – but there are some exciting names coming to the town in the near future.

From a quirky cocktail bar to a sofa shop, and a burger restaurant to a craft beer pub – there are exciting times ahead for the retail and hospitality world after the trying coronavirus pandemic.

The Old Post Office in Ipswich

It is hoped The Botanist will open on the Cornhill before Christmas - Credit: Katy Sandalls

1. The Botanist

Occupying the iconic former post office on the Cornhill, the Botanist will bring a vibrant new drinking experience to the town centre.

The chain is renowned for its quirky cocktails and hanging kebabs, with "secret garden" interiors sure to make people wow.

You may also want to watch:

It is hoped the bar will be ready for a pre-Christmas opening, with an initial target of September set earlier this year.

Winerack

BrewDog could be opening a bar on the Ipswich Waterfront - Credit: Archant

2. BrewDog

Most Read

  1. 1 Man forced gun into wife's mouth and counted down from three
  2. 2 5 celebrities other than Ed Sheeran who support Ipswich Town
  3. 3 BrewDog bids to open bar at the Winerack on the Waterfront
  1. 4 Triple award glory for popular Ipswich fish and chip shop
  2. 5 Sofa store set for Ipswich retail park will be dog friendly
  3. 6 Zoo's 'sad goodbye' after death of popular tiger Igor
  4. 7 Bag-snatcher mugged key worker as she sorted through PPE in parked car
  5. 8 Sudden spike in Covid cases in Suffolk with 76 patients now in hospital
  6. 9 Lorry with 'inappropriate load' pulled over on A14
  7. 10 Motorist allegedly caught speeding and watching video while driving

A move to the town has yet to be confirmed, although the popular Scottish brewers and pub owners have applied for an alcohol licence on the Ipswich Waterfront.

If successful in their applications, the pub would occupy a unit on the ground floor of the Winerack building.

Popular for its Punk IPA and Elvis Juice beers, the nearest BrewDog pub right now is in Norwich.

Little Waitrose

Burger Amour will occupy the former Little Waitrose unit - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

3. Burger Amour

A new "dining sector" is definitely on the cards in Ipswich with the arrival of Burger Amour in the former Little Waitrose unit.

The company has agreed a 25-year lease with the borough council to occupy the site, having already opened restaurants in Colchester, Bury St Edmunds and Sudbury.

It is owned by the Dough & Co Pizza group, which has also opened an eatery in the former Frankie and Benny's unit at Cardinal Park.

A new Honey and Harvey is set to open in August 2021 in Queen Street, Ipswich

Popular coffee shop Honey and Harvey is coming to Ipswich - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Ipswich

4. Honey and Harvey

The coffee shop in Queen Street has been on the cards for a while now, with "coming soon" signs stuck on the windows of the former Mambos restaurant.

The independent company is popular in both Melton and Woodbridge and is renowned for its all-day brunch and "Buddha bowls".

It is anticipated the coffee shop will open later this year, with owners hoping to serve customers from October or November.

Futura Park, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sofology is opening a new store in Futura Park next month - Credit: Archant

5. Sofology

For those in need of a new sofa to lounge on after indulging in the upcoming bars and restaurants, the introduction of Sofology to the town will come in handy.

The national company is planning to open doors to the public on September 4 at Futura Park.

Interestingly, the shop will be dog-friendly.

Cornhill
Retail
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Vasile Stefan and Dudel Pitigoi

Family feud sparked 'eruption' of violence in Ipswich armed brawl

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Work is underway for the new Microshops in the former Peacocks premises in Carr Street, Ipswich. Pi

Retail

Ipswich indoor street market nearly full of Microshops

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
The Orwell Bridge

A14

Mum's call for more to be done to improve Orwell Bridge Safety

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Police encouraged members of the public to report any incidents of antisocial driving Picture: SIMO

Suffolk County Council

'Confiscate and crush' hooligan Ipswich boy racers' cars, says councillor

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon