5 businesses coming to Ipswich soon
It has been a hard 18 months for Ipswich's high street and even out-of-town retailers – but there are some exciting names coming to the town in the near future.
From a quirky cocktail bar to a sofa shop, and a burger restaurant to a craft beer pub – there are exciting times ahead for the retail and hospitality world after the trying coronavirus pandemic.
1. The Botanist
Occupying the iconic former post office on the Cornhill, the Botanist will bring a vibrant new drinking experience to the town centre.
The chain is renowned for its quirky cocktails and hanging kebabs, with "secret garden" interiors sure to make people wow.
It is hoped the bar will be ready for a pre-Christmas opening, with an initial target of September set earlier this year.
2. BrewDog
A move to the town has yet to be confirmed, although the popular Scottish brewers and pub owners have applied for an alcohol licence on the Ipswich Waterfront.
If successful in their applications, the pub would occupy a unit on the ground floor of the Winerack building.
Popular for its Punk IPA and Elvis Juice beers, the nearest BrewDog pub right now is in Norwich.
3. Burger Amour
A new "dining sector" is definitely on the cards in Ipswich with the arrival of Burger Amour in the former Little Waitrose unit.
The company has agreed a 25-year lease with the borough council to occupy the site, having already opened restaurants in Colchester, Bury St Edmunds and Sudbury.
It is owned by the Dough & Co Pizza group, which has also opened an eatery in the former Frankie and Benny's unit at Cardinal Park.
4. Honey and Harvey
The coffee shop in Queen Street has been on the cards for a while now, with "coming soon" signs stuck on the windows of the former Mambos restaurant.
The independent company is popular in both Melton and Woodbridge and is renowned for its all-day brunch and "Buddha bowls".
It is anticipated the coffee shop will open later this year, with owners hoping to serve customers from October or November.
5. Sofology
For those in need of a new sofa to lounge on after indulging in the upcoming bars and restaurants, the introduction of Sofology to the town will come in handy.
The national company is planning to open doors to the public on September 4 at Futura Park.
Interestingly, the shop will be dog-friendly.