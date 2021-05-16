Lounge bar with bespoke cocktails and tapas to open at Ipswich waterfront
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
A new prohibition-style lounge bar is preparing to open at a former art gallery in Ipswich, offering bespoke handcrafted cocktails and plant-based tapas.
The Gallery is a new venture at the Isaacs complex along Ipswich Waterfront, at the site of the former John Russell Gallery in Wherry Quay, which closed down in 2018.
The new lounge bar, which has been described as "very relaxed" and "a diamond in the rough", is being launched by manager Jack Coughlan and assistant manager John Cox.
Mr Cox said Ipswich has been missing something like this, as they prepare to welcome their first guests on June 3.
He said: "We are very excited to bring something new to the town. There really is nothing else like it.
"The lounge bar has a contemporary look with a prohibition style bar and will serve bespoke handcrafted cocktails with a huge selection of wines and beers from all over the world.
"The bar also pays homage to the former John Russell Gallery which used to be run at the site, with local artists showcasing their work for sale.
"Our ethos is that you can enjoy a cocktail, a spirit, wine or beer and invoke conversation with friends. It will be a great place to meet and drink."
Mr Cox said the bar will offer a relaxed feel away from the crowds and will be run as a separate business which will add to the offerings of the successful Isaacs complex.
A plant-based tapas menu will accompany the wide range of drinks available.
Mr Coughlan said the tapas "opens up the market for everyone" and will showcase Mediterranean flavours.
The Gallery's team members have a range of backgrounds, working in a number of different bars around the country — one as far as Dundee.
The John Russell Gallery closed in January of 2018, when owner Anthony Coe retired after more than 40 years of showcasing contemporary art at the Waterfront.
Since it was purchased in 2004 by Aidan Coughlan, the Isaacs complex has expanded its offerings and now provides takeaway food, bars, restaurants and even a wedding venue within the historic building.
The Gallery will open from 4pm to 1am on Thursdays, staying open until 2am on Fridays and Saturdays and closing at midnight on Sundays.