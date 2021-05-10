New cocktail bar and tapas restaurant to open in Ipswich

Published: 7:15 AM May 10, 2021

Cocktails and tapas will be at the top of the menu for a new Ipswich venue which opens later this month.

The Moloko will be taking over the old Aqua Eight restaurant which closed last year.

Downstairs the venue will focus on cocktails, upstairs there will be Spanish and Italian tapas and outside in the courtyard there will be live music.

It will also serve lunch and bottomless brunch.

The bar and restaurant is being run by Valter Gremi, who managed Aqua Eight for 10 years, and Zoe Cutting.

Miss Cutting had previously worked in the hospitality industry for over 10 years but wanted to try something new after being on furlough.

"I used to go to Aqua Eight a lot before it closed down," said Miss Cutting.

"I was looking for an opportunity to work for myself rather than other people and we decided to take this on."

Having taken on the building the pair set about beginning to refurbish the building in January.

"We are just coming to the end of a big refurbishment," said Miss Cutting.

"We are putting our own mark on it."

With work almost complete Miss Cutting said she was hopeful that The Moloko would be able to open up to customers on May 20, during the first week that diners are allowed to eat indoors.

"We've not got much to do now," said Miss Cutting.

She said that she believe The Moloko would be offering something new to Ipswich diners.

"It's casual small plate dining," said Miss Cutting.

"Which is something that Ipswich doesn't have at the moment.

"Hopefully it will be something that people really respond to.

"We will have music on a Sunday afternoon and perhaps a DJ out there on a Saturday evening.

"So it will be quite a vibey place."

Miss Cutting said it was nice to be offering something new at a time when venues are closing down within Ipswich.

"I had the opportunity to take this so I thought lets give the people of Ipswich somewhere nice to go once they are able to go out again," said Miss Cutting.

Following The Moloko's opening date, Miss Cutting said she was hopeful that the venue would be able to host a big opening party later on in June.

"We can have a proper sort of launch party with a DJ and everything then," said Miss Cutting.