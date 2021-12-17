Awais and Mac Khan outside the former Tolly Cobbold brewery on Cliff Quay. - Credit: Awais and Mac Khan

New Tolly Cobbold site owner Mac Khan has confessed it is a shame the brewery has fallen into a state of disrepair but is passionate about restoring the landmark building.

The Ipswich businessman has outlined his plans to turn the fire-hit brewery it into a care centre with supported living and use the former Brewery tap pub as a community restaurant that will be shared by residents and the general public.

Mr Khan, who already owns the Westerfield House Care Home, said he felt it was very important that the building had been bought by someone local who understood its importance to the community and the town as a whole.

He said: "I've lived in Ipswich for more than 30 years and I only live three miles away. It has been a real shame to see what has happened here and I want to put it to a good use.

"It will become assisted-living flats with extra care to allow residents to live independently and it should be very attractive - there are very good views over the docks and the building itself is very important."

It is Grade Two listed, and Mr Khan is under no illusions about the scale of his task. He said: "It will cost many millions of pounds to restore the building and we will have to take a great deal of care.

"But we have already spoken to officials at the council and they seem very supportive and have given good advice as we start to work on the plans."

He said that at this stage it was too early to speculate on a timeframe or a likely cost - apart from the fact it would run into many millions of pounds.

The work will be project-managed by his son Awais Khan, who is a key member of his team in his other business ventures.

Their commitment to the scheme is total.

Mr Khan said: "When you have lived somewhere as long as I have you are part of the community and you want to see a beautiful old building like this come back to life. That is very important.

"This is certainly not a traditional care home - it will be independent flats for people who need extra care assisted living and there is great demand for that sort of accommodation here in Ipswich."

