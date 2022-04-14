News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Business

New business hub launches in Felixstowe after a great success in Bury St Edmunds

person

Aleksandra Cupriak

Published: 7:00 PM April 14, 2022
87 Hamilton Road

Penn Commercial has been working closely with MENTA to find suitable premises for its new @Inc. Felixstowe business space – to be located at 87 Hamilton Road, in the resort’s thriving high street - Credit: Penn Commercial]

A new working and meeting space is being launched to help home-working employees, freelancers and micro-businesses.

The former clothing shop premises in Hamilton Road, Felixstowe will be called @Inc Felixstowe and will offer space open 24/7, superfast broadband, Zoom rooms for private telephone calls, meeting and training rooms, as well as a board room. Virtual tenancies are also available. 

@Inc Felixstowe will be a place for employees who are looking to escape the clutter of working from home, as well as enjoy the freedom and focus of a defined working space, without the associated costs.  

The new co-working space starts from just £10 per day, with an annual membership of £60. Non-members will also be welcomed to access the working space. 

The opening of the business space in Felixstowe is a joint project of MENTA, a business support organisation operating across Suffolk and Norfolk, and Penn Commercial, an Ipswich property agency. 

Both companies aim to create a space where professionals can comfortably work and expand their businesses.  

Robin Cousins, associate at Penn Commercial, acting for landlord Barsham Securities Ltd, said: “MENTA’s plans for an inclusive, 24/7 @Inc hub will provide a much-needed entrepreneurial resource in Felixstowe and will offer an innovative and cost-effective solution to today’s flexible way of working. We wish them the very best of success with this pioneering venture in the town.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Bid for £1.5m for Ipswich's Chantry Park rejected by developers
  2. 2 Suffolk mum forced to give up on detective dream due to low pay
  3. 3 'Hard work has been recognised' - pub near Ipswich named among best in UK
  1. 4 Hollywood vintage! Traci keeps 34-year-old bubbly from former nightclub
  2. 5 Can Ipswich really stop Marks and Spencer moving out of town?
  3. 6 Armed police swoop after reports of man with suspected pistol in Ipswich
  4. 7 Teen with memory loss made 'honorary' builder at Ipswich Hospital
  5. 8 Did you see the military planes fly over Suffolk this morning?
  6. 9 Body found near River Stour believed to be missing Sudbury man
  7. 10 Woman's ex partner sat by a window all night after she threatened to kill him

The first venture, @Inc Bury St Edmunds, in the town's Kings Road, has been a great success and allowed the companies to launch its second premises in Suffolk. 

Alex Till, chief executive of MENTA, said: “Another fantastic opportunity has arisen, after the successful launch of @Inc Bury St Edmunds, we are thrilled to have been invited to develop, manage and create another @Inc creative co-working space in the heart of Felixstowe in association with East Suffolk Council.

We have seen how Covid has affected workers and are pleased to offer a welcoming, sociable space for them."

Felixstowe enterprise will open its doors at the end of April or in early May.

Business space launched in Felixstowe aims to be a pioneering venture in the town, that gives an opportunity for local entrepreneurs to develop and expand their ventures. 

East Suffolk Council
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Police were called to an address on Bramford Road

Suffolk Live News

Five arrested as police called to incident in Ipswich

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Louis Van Den Kolk, owner of La Cueva, and a member of staff

Food and Drink

New Ipswich restaurant ready for opening day after successful taster event

Charlotte Moore

Author Picture Icon
Handout photo taken with permission from the Twitter account of @me HaydenWright of Saharan dust on

Saharan dust set to sweep across UK once again

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Three men have been arrested in connection with a fail to stop incident in Ipswich

Suffolk Live News

Three arrested after fail to stop incident in Ipswich

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon