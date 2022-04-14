New business hub launches in Felixstowe after a great success in Bury St Edmunds

Penn Commercial has been working closely with MENTA to find suitable premises for its new @Inc. Felixstowe business space – to be located at 87 Hamilton Road, in the resort’s thriving high street - Credit: Penn Commercial]

A new working and meeting space is being launched to help home-working employees, freelancers and micro-businesses.

The former clothing shop premises in Hamilton Road, Felixstowe will be called @Inc Felixstowe and will offer space open 24/7, superfast broadband, Zoom rooms for private telephone calls, meeting and training rooms, as well as a board room. Virtual tenancies are also available.

@Inc Felixstowe will be a place for employees who are looking to escape the clutter of working from home, as well as enjoy the freedom and focus of a defined working space, without the associated costs.

The new co-working space starts from just £10 per day, with an annual membership of £60. Non-members will also be welcomed to access the working space.

The opening of the business space in Felixstowe is a joint project of MENTA, a business support organisation operating across Suffolk and Norfolk, and Penn Commercial, an Ipswich property agency.

Both companies aim to create a space where professionals can comfortably work and expand their businesses.

Robin Cousins, associate at Penn Commercial, acting for landlord Barsham Securities Ltd, said: “MENTA’s plans for an inclusive, 24/7 @Inc hub will provide a much-needed entrepreneurial resource in Felixstowe and will offer an innovative and cost-effective solution to today’s flexible way of working. We wish them the very best of success with this pioneering venture in the town.”

The first venture, @Inc Bury St Edmunds, in the town's Kings Road, has been a great success and allowed the companies to launch its second premises in Suffolk.

Alex Till, chief executive of MENTA, said: “Another fantastic opportunity has arisen, after the successful launch of @Inc Bury St Edmunds, we are thrilled to have been invited to develop, manage and create another @Inc creative co-working space in the heart of Felixstowe in association with East Suffolk Council.

We have seen how Covid has affected workers and are pleased to offer a welcoming, sociable space for them."

Felixstowe enterprise will open its doors at the end of April or in early May.

