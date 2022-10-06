New seven-day café opens this weekend
- Credit: Suffolk Libraries
A new café will open inside Ipswich County Library this weekend.
Nook Café will open its doors to everyone at the library, selling coffee, cake and paninis and pastries that are freshly made.
The café will be run by iShakeit Cocktail Bars, a cocktail bar and mixologist.
Tony Dowling from iShakeit Cocktail Bars said: "I saw the library as a massive opportunity to add to our business.
"The idea is to add something to the library and the community who use it.
"Coffee shouldn't cost a small fortune and with everyone keeping an eye on the pennies, we hope that people will love using the Nook Café when at Ipswich County Library.
"We hope it will be more than just a café and will be a popular community hub."
Most Read
- 1 'Devastated' family's heartfelt tribute to motorcyclist killed in A14 crash
- 2 WATCH: Weapon warrant conducted in busy Ipswich road
- 3 'We need to get on top of this': Campaigner finds knives near school
- 4 'Totally unacceptable': Fury over plans for car wash at major junction
- 5 Man fined more than £2,000 after rubbish-filled caravan dumped in street
- 6 OPINION: Why is Ipswich town centre looking so tatty?
- 7 Police concerned for welfare of missing 73-year-old Ipswich man
- 8 New Ipswich Lidl could be open by Christmas next year
- 9 Brothers bring taste of the sea to new Ipswich restaurant
- 10 Woman told ambulance could be 20 hours after mum fell down the stairs
The café will be open seven days a week, and will open on Saturday, October 8.