New seven-day café opens this weekend

A new café will open inside Ipswich County Library this weekend.

Nook Café will open its doors to everyone at the library, selling coffee, cake and paninis and pastries that are freshly made.

The café will be run by iShakeit Cocktail Bars, a cocktail bar and mixologist.

Tony Dowling from iShakeit Cocktail Bars said: "I saw the library as a massive opportunity to add to our business.

"The idea is to add something to the library and the community who use it.

"Coffee shouldn't cost a small fortune and with everyone keeping an eye on the pennies, we hope that people will love using the Nook Café when at Ipswich County Library.

"We hope it will be more than just a café and will be a popular community hub."

The café will be open seven days a week, and will open on Saturday, October 8.



