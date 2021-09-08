200 rooms booked for film crew in Ipswich, hotel manager says

Published: 12:40 PM September 8, 2021

A hotel manager has claimed there are 200 rooms booked for a film crew in Ipswich.

It's not clear what the film crew are doing in Ipswich but they are believed to be filming in the surrounding areas.

Novotel hotel manager Angisan Nuwan Jayasena said: "There's a film shooting around the area. A lot of rooms have been booked and we've also taken the overflow from the other hotels.

"A massive production, I think 200 rooms across all the hotels in Ipswich."

He added this might be the reason that other businesses may have since an uptick in leisure in the town centre.

One of those areas may be Holbrook where on Monday, September 6, film crews were spotted at the village hall and at a property in Clifton Wood.

The village hall was transformed into a hospital and the house in Clifton Wood became the set for a house party, with actors filmed skateboarding outside.