Waterfront restaurant's third attempt to serve alcohol on the premises

An Ipswich Waterfront restaurant is making its third bid to serve alcohol on its premises.

Oasis Lounge was twice refused a licence to sell booze after concerns were raised by residents and the police.

The restaurant finally opened in August, but does not serve alcohol.

Now Eissa Chain Ltd, which runs the Mediterranean restaurant at Regatta Quay, Albion Wharf, is making a third application. It proposes serving alcohol on the premises from Monday to Sunday, including bank holidays, from noon to 11pm.

Amr Eissa, the owner of the Makani Café Bar that closed down in April, submitted the previous drinks and entertainment licence applications to serve alcohol in Oasis Lounge.

But Ipswich Borough Council's licensing and regulatory sub-committee rejected the proposal due to noise concerns and fears of anti-social behaviour on the Waterfront.

Suffolk police and more than 50 residents living in flats nearby also objected to the plans.

The owner said that despite the restaurant being set to be open seven days a week and closing as late as 2am, it would be “nothing like a nightclub”.

Mr Eissa has invited nearby residents to visit the venue to see how it operates.

Mr Eissa said: “I ran a bar in town in the past and it was a late-night bar, so when I took over, they thought it was going to be exactly the same thing.

“But it’s not, it’s going to be a restaurant serving food all day but they didn’t believe it because I ran the late-night bar in the past.

“When I applied for the alcohol licence, they objected to us. But since I opened, I invited everyone to have a look around and see what we do and everyone was happy and we didn’t have any complaints.

“We have a lot of them that come down for food and drinks so it’s kind of coming our way now they’ve seen it’s a restaurant and not a nightclub."

The restaurant serves Egyptian, Turkish and Lebanese food.