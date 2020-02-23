Paperchase to close in latest loss to Ipswich town centre

Popular stationery chain Paperchase is closing down its store in Ipswich, in the latest loss to the town centre.

The store in Tavern Street has put up signs in its windows saying: "Sorry, this store is closing".

It has launched a closing-down sale with 20% reductions on all merchandise.

The reason for the closure and the date when the store will shut are not as yet known.

Paperchase has been in Ipswich for nearly 10 years, after opening during 2010.

Last year, the company launched a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) process, which led to a small number of stores closing nationally.

The closure is the latest blow to the high street in Ipswich, after Whittard of Chelsea closed recently, with the Boots branch in the Buttermarket centre also set to close.

Dorothy Perkins and Burton have also just closed, with shoe chain Deichmann being due to move into the vacated unit.

However, the town centre has just had some good news with the announcement that Sports Direct and fashion stores USC and Flannels are due to move into the empty BHS building.

Paperchase has been approached for comment.