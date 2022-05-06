Pizza Star and Coffee opens in Ipswich
- Credit: Tom Cann
A new pizza store has opened its doors in Ipswich for customers to experience “quality, fresh” food.
Pizza Star and Coffee recently opened its doors on Fore Street, and is providing pizzas, pasta, spaghetti and fried chicken to customers in the town.
The store owner, Sevgin Mahmudov, originally from Bulgaria, moved to Ipswich 10 years ago and has been a chef since moving to Suffolk.
He said: “I had been working for someone else, which was going on for years, and my wife and I thought, why not just open our own store, we can do it all. I know how.
“We thought, if we know how to do it, and we are able to survive doing it, then why not do it.”
Sevgin believes that Pizza Star and Coffee will stand out because of the quality of his food.
“People always look for quality, I am not saying others are bad, it’s just what people look for.
“I make fresh dough every day, not frozen like some other stores. I make it fresh every day, so the customers get fresh food because that is what I would want. Fresh is always better.
“If I have leftover dough from the day, I throw it, which obviously isn’t good for my business, but I don’t want to give customers old dough, I want it to be fresh.”
The store, situated at 18 Fore Street next to Efes Kebab, is on the same road as many other pizza places, but Sevgin is not worried.
“I charge similar prices compared to them, and I believe it is fresher than theirs. We have had customers come and they have been commenting and liking on our pages and reviews on Just Eat which is really good because it makes people notice us more.
“We have also had repeat customers, which is fantastic because it clearly shows that we are a place that does good food and they like us.”
Pizza Star and Coffee is open Tuesday – Sunday from 2pm till 10pm, and offers dine-in, takeaway and delivery.