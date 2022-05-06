News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Business

Pizza Star and Coffee opens in Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Tom Cann

Published: 6:30 AM May 6, 2022
Pizza Star and Coffee owners Kemile Alimanova (left) and Sevgin Mahmudov 

Pizza Star and Coffee owners Kemile Alimanova (left) and Sevgin Mahmudov - Credit: Tom Cann

A new pizza store has opened its doors in Ipswich for customers to experience “quality, fresh” food. 

Pizza Star and Coffee recently opened its doors on Fore Street, and is providing pizzas, pasta, spaghetti and fried chicken to customers in the town. 

The store owner, Sevgin Mahmudov, originally from Bulgaria, moved to Ipswich 10 years ago and has been a chef since moving to Suffolk. 

Pizza Star and Coffee is located at 18 Fore Street, next to Efes Kebab

Pizza Star and Coffee is located at 18 Fore Street, next to Efes Kebab - Credit: Tom Cann

He said: “I had been working for someone else, which was going on for years, and my wife and I thought, why not just open our own store, we can do it all. I know how. 

“We thought, if we know how to do it, and we are able to survive doing it, then why not do it.” 

Sevgin believes that Pizza Star and Coffee will stand out because of the quality of his food.  

“People always look for quality, I am not saying others are bad, it’s just what people look for. 

Pizza Star and Coffee is open Tuesday to Sunday from 2pm till 10pm

Pizza Star and Coffee is open Tuesday to Sunday from 2pm till 10pm - Credit: Tom Cann

Most Read

  1. 1 Man, 22, who exposed himself to walkers avoids jail
  2. 2 Family's tribute to popular Suffolk pub landlord
  3. 3 Ipswich teen to compete at Miss Galaxy UK in Manchester
  1. 4 Lorry stopped in Ipswich more than 1,000kg overweight
  2. 5 Experience days and clothes bought in £13,000 fraud by school business manager
  3. 6 Missing 12-year-old girl found
  4. 7 Suffolk town becoming a vinyl haven as stores open side-by-side
  5. 8 Championship promotion-chasers considered emergency Walton move
  6. 9 Man stole household items from elderly lady's Felixstowe home
  7. 10 Missing family with heavily pregnant mother may be in Suffolk

“I make fresh dough every day, not frozen like some other stores. I make it fresh every day, so the customers get fresh food because that is what I would want. Fresh is always better. 

“If I have leftover dough from the day, I throw it, which obviously isn’t good for my business, but I don’t want to give customers old dough, I want it to be fresh.” 

The store, situated at 18 Fore Street next to Efes Kebab, is on the same road as many other pizza places, but Sevgin is not worried. 

“I charge similar prices compared to them, and I believe it is fresher than theirs. We have had customers come and they have been commenting and liking on our pages and reviews on Just Eat which is really good because it makes people notice us more. 

Pizza Star and Coffee make their dough from fresh everyday, and offer a range of drinks, fried chicken and pasta

Pizza Star and Coffee make their dough from fresh everyday, and offer a range of drinks, fried chicken and pasta - Credit: Tom Cann

“We have also had repeat customers, which is fantastic because it clearly shows that we are a place that does good food and they like us.” 

Pizza Star and Coffee is open Tuesday – Sunday from 2pm till 10pm, and offers dine-in, takeaway and delivery. 

Food and Drink
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

A man has been charged after a stolen Ferrari crashed in a residential Ipswich road

Suffolk Live News

Man charged with 16 offences after stolen Ferrari crashes in Ipswich road

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Sunset over the Ipswich waterfront at the end of the first day of the third national lockdown. Pict

Housing News

The 7 cheapest streets to buy a home in Ipswich revealed

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Marley Kline, from Hadleigh in Suffolk, was killed after a crash on the A120 in north Essex

Obituary

'We are totally shattered' - Family's tribute to teenager who died in crash

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
More roadworks have been put in place near College Street in Ipswich town centre

Suffolk Live News

Fresh set of roadworks on busy Ipswich road days after previous project

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon