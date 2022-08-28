Plans revealed for 'adult gaming centre' in town centre

An application for an 'adult gaming centre' at the site of the former Hughes electrical store has been received by Ipswich Borough Council. - Credit: Google Maps

An application for an “adult gaming centre” has been submitted for Ipswich town centre.

Plans have been put forward by Luxury Leisure to create a gaming space in the former Hughes building, in Upper Brook Street, which has been vacant since December last year.

No changes are proposed to the second floor of the building, which is currently a vacant residential flat.

The application form submitted to Ipswich Borough Council shows that 12 jobs would be created, with six positions full-time and the other six part-time.

It also showed that the venue would be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, although alcohol will not be sold or consumed on the premises.

A planning and heritage statement prepared by Newcastle-based BH Planning & Design explained that the shopfront had already undergone significant changes, with “none of the original fabric of the shopfront” remaining.

It also argued that creating an adult gaming centre would provide the building with a secure future, given that “there would appear very limited, if any, interest in retail use of the premises in the current retailing climate.”

It also stated that: “There is no evidence to suggest that AGCs [adult gaming centres] cause problem gambling or contribute towards other negative health and wellbeing outcomes.

“AGCs offer a safe and monitored environment for visitors to game as a quasi-social activity. This has discernible benefits compared to other forms of gambling such as online and in less secure environments.

“Nevertheless, alleged risks to problem gamblers, young people and other vulnerable persons are matters relevant to licensing and management functions, not planning. All Admiral units operate a Think 25 policy to reinforce that under 18-year-olds are not able to gamble.”

Luxury Leisure is part of Novomatic UK Ltd, which operates under the Admiral Brand across the UK.

The statement also noted that the site was in the Central Conservation Area of Ipswich, although the building itself was not listed.

Ipswich Borough Council will make its decision in due course, with an eight-week target date for a decision of October 17.