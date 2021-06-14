Lorry 'not seen' by crane operator in container crush, port say

Published: 5:34 PM June 14, 2021

The Port of Felixstowe has conducted an investigation into how a container was dropped on a lorry cab - Credit: Smiffs Heavy Recovery

The Port of Felixstowe has announced changes following an investigation into an incident which saw a lorry driver almost crushed earlier this year.

On April 22 a remote-controlled crane dropped a container onto the cab of a lorry on D Block at the Port of Felixstowe.

The cab of the lorry was crushed in the incident, and the driver's life was only saved by the heroic actions of a fellow lorry driver.

The driver was taken to hospital where he was treated for his injuries and discharged later the same day.

Following the incident, an investigation was carried out into the causes of the accident.

A spokesman for the Port of Felixstowe said: “A full investigation has been undertaken by the port and a report submitted to the health and safety executive.

"The report found that the haulier was incorrectly parked and was not seen by the crane driver.

"To avoid a repetition, the order in which cranes handle vehicles has been changed, improved training aids are being provided for hauliers and two new cameras are being installed which significantly improve the view for the crane driver. These measures have been agreed with the HSE.”

A HSE spokesman said: “We are aware of the investigation conclusions and do not propose any further actions.”