Shoppers queue outside Primark ahead of upcoming lockdown

People were queueing down the street for Primark. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Shoppers have been seen queuing outside Primark in Ipswich ahead of the upcoming coronavirus lockdown.

Shoppers hit Ipswich High Street on the Monday November 2nd ahead of the second national lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Shoppers hit Ipswich High Street on the Monday November 2nd ahead of the second national lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The streets of Ipswich are busy with those hoping to get in some last minute buys before all non-essential shops are forced to close from Thursday.

The busiest shop appeared to be Primark with the queue doubling back on itself due to the number of people waiting to go into the shop.

Yesterday shoppers were out in force across Suffolk with people seen queueing outside of Smyths toy store at Anglia Retail Park in Ipswich and Aldi appeared to be busy in Bury St Edmunds.

In Ipswich, eager shoppers snapped up turkeys in Aldi, anticipating a rush ahead of Christmas.

Similar queues were also spotted outside the Primark in the town centre.

Despite the wet weather yesterday, the Works in Ipswich said it had done a days trade in one hour.

The Farmers Market also appeared to be busy with shoppers heading out ahead of the new restrictions.