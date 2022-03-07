News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Business

Sale agreed for The Railway pub in Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Moore

Published: 4:54 PM March 7, 2022
The Railway pub is shutting its doors Picture: GREGG BROWN

A sale has been agreed for The Railway in Foxhall Road - Credit: Gregg Brown

A sale has been agreed for a well-known Ipswich pub that didn't reopen after Covid restrictions lifted in 2020 - and a new premises licence requested.

The application for a new premises licence for The Railway in Foxhall Road seeks to supply alcohol on and off the premises from 10am to 12am Monday to Saturday, finishing an hour earlier on Sunday.

The Railway pub was known for its live music events, including Status Quo in the 90s, but that made its return after lockdown all the more challenging.

Former landlords Steve and Sue Preston made an announcement that it would be closing its doors in July 2020 and was listed for sale early last year.

Last week, estate agent Fleurets confirmed that a sale had been agreed, but had yet to reach the completion stage.

The closing date for representations to the licensing authority is April 3.

Pubs
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Police cars parked in Portman Road, near Ipswich Town's stadium

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Three arrests after drugs raid in Portman Road in Ipswich

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Picture Perfect Film Company has been spotted filming a new movie at Ipswich Waterfront this morning

Film

Film crews spotted shooting action movie on Ipswich Waterfront

Tom Swindles

person
Sterling Suffolk

Gas price rise forces Suffolk tomato giant to cease production

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
Ancient House team

Ipswich Borough Council

Could Ancient House become new Ipswich 'department store'?

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon