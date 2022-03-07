Sale agreed for The Railway pub in Ipswich

A sale has been agreed for The Railway in Foxhall Road - Credit: Gregg Brown

A sale has been agreed for a well-known Ipswich pub that didn't reopen after Covid restrictions lifted in 2020 - and a new premises licence requested.

The application for a new premises licence for The Railway in Foxhall Road seeks to supply alcohol on and off the premises from 10am to 12am Monday to Saturday, finishing an hour earlier on Sunday.

The Railway pub was known for its live music events, including Status Quo in the 90s, but that made its return after lockdown all the more challenging.

Former landlords Steve and Sue Preston made an announcement that it would be closing its doors in July 2020 and was listed for sale early last year.

Last week, estate agent Fleurets confirmed that a sale had been agreed, but had yet to reach the completion stage.

The closing date for representations to the licensing authority is April 3.