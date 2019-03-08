Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

First glimpse at million-pound makeover for Ipswich offices

PUBLISHED: 07:30 02 May 2019

The owners of St Vincent House in Cutler Street, Ipswich are carrying out a £1m upgrade and refurbishment to the office building. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

The owners of St Vincent House in Cutler Street, Ipswich are carrying out a £1m upgrade and refurbishment to the office building. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Archant

St Vincent House, a landmark office building in Ipswich, is getting a £1million ground to roof refurbishment.

St Vincent House in, Cutler Street, Ipswich, one of the town's largest office blocks, is undergoing a major refurbishment by its owners Picture: ARCHANTSt Vincent House in, Cutler Street, Ipswich, one of the town's largest office blocks, is undergoing a major refurbishment by its owners Picture: ARCHANT

National property company MCR Property Group, which bought the building in 2017, is investing the cash in producing high-tech office space in the town centre.

With 58,000sq ft of space, it is one of the largest office blocks in Ipswich.

The owners of the nine-storey building in Cutler Street say there has already been a lot of interest from technology companies in what will become 'category A' office space.

Project leader Emrah Coskun said: “There is already a lot of interest from tech companies.

“We are looking to try and make it a bit of a tech hub.

“We have clients who will move back and there will be some space available.

“One existing client wants to take an additional floor, either above or below.

“We have had several expressions of interest from American based tech firms as well.

“We are looking to finish the project over the next four to eight weeks.”

The building was originally stripped back to its walls and ceilings, before improvements started inside.

The makeover is costing around £1million – and includes a new roof, other improvements to the exterior, and replacing all the windows with new double glazed, tilt and turn units.

There 117 windows on each of the nine levels of St Vincent House.

Inside there has been new flooring fitted, electrics, air conditioning and other systems, including fire alarms.

“The building is being completely refurbished,” he added.

