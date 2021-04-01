Promotion

Published: 1:35 PM April 1, 2021

Ojay McDonald from the Association of Town and City Management is one of the speakers at the Reviving Ipswich Town Centre conference - Credit: Ipswich Central

Ipswich Central Chair Terry Baxter introduces Ojay McDonald, chief executive of the Association of Town & City Management, who will be speaking at the Reviving Ipswich Town Centre conference.

The Ipswich Vision board have announced their plan for Ipswich to become the UK’s first truly ‘connected town centre’, a progression of an international model known as the ’15-minute city’. Myself and the team at Ipswich Central are holding a major online conference on April 13, which will look at how Ipswich will change after covid, and how the ‘Connected Town Centre’ model can boost the revival of Ipswich.

I am delighted to announce that Ojay McDonald, chief executive of the Association of Town & City Management will be joining us on our panel of speakers to provide his expertise.

Ojay has worked with Ministers, parliamentarians, economic development professionals, business leaders and place-makers across the UK and Ireland to support town and city centres.

He works on a range of policy issues including tax reform, local government finance, the EU and UN Urban Agenda, devolution, the Northern Powerhouse, transport, housing, planning, retail and urban regeneration. He has recently joined the Board of the International Downtown Association.

Ojay has sat on the retail policy group for the Federation of Small Businesses, the Top Issues Council of the International Downtown Association, has contributed to the outputs of both the Portas Review and the Future High Street Forum, was lead author of the non-judicial parliamentary inquiry ‘High Street Britain 2015’.

In addition, Ojay coordinates the secretariat for the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Town Centres, lectures at the Manchester Metropolitan University, is a former Director of the Institute of Place Management and has a Masters Degree in Politics.

I am very much looking forward to hearing Ojay share his insights and thoughts on what the future may hold for Ipswich, and hear his suggestions on how we can breathe life back into our town centre.

The Reviving Ipswich Town Centre conference is a free virtual event, open to residents and business owners and will take place on April 13 from 10.30am-12pm. To book, please visit: www.ipswichcentral.com