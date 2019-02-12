Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enteries are open for the 2019 Suffolk Business Awards!
Video

Hotel `rooms’ on higher perches

PUBLISHED: 11:36 01 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:37 01 March 2019

Group operations director Iain Goswell at the new easyHotel in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Group operations director Iain Goswell at the new easyHotel in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

easyHotel, the budget hotel chain, is rolling out a national network of hotels for birds.

The rooms are free-of-charge for feathered guests, conditional on the guests supplying their own bedding.

Britain is host to an estimated 84 million breeding pairs of birds each Spring.

The ‘cheep rooms’ are being installed in gardens in the growing number of cities and towns in the UK where easyHotel has a presence, with Ipswich among the first.

Bird boxes will be installed in nearby parks and garden to the Northgate Street hotel,

Robin in Lackford lakes Picture:MICK WEBBRobin in Lackford lakes Picture:MICK WEBB

All accommodation is in line with RSPB guidance, apparently.

St. John Harvey, director of seed capital at easyHotel, said: “We’re very pleased to be making this attractive offer to feathered guests to meet Spring demand. Britain is a country steeped in romance and I think it’s reasonable to assume that we’ll see a surge in new winged British citizens during our guests’ stays.”

He added: “Some might say that we’re quackers to offer rooms for free, but we’ve been hatching this idea for a while.”

All rooms will be offered on a first-land, first-served basis. Advance bookings are not available, nor will there be any special tweetment for celebrity birds.

Rooms are for couples only.

And there are no plans to list easyHotel’s network of cheep rooms on the storkmarket.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Ed Sheeran announces second support act for Ipswich gigs

Lewis Capaldi has been announced as the latest support act for Ed Sheeran's Ipswich gigs Picture: YUI MOK/PA WIRE

Video The haunting nursery rhyme is back - and this time there is no explanation

Mapped – Suffolk’s crime hotspots

The different crime types and locations where Suffolk Constabulary were called to in December 2018. Picture: ARCHANT

Man who blew mother’s £100,000 estate is jailed

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Brothers jailed for cash machine thefts worth thousands

Two brothers have been jailed for 12 months after stealing from cash machines in Suffolk Picture SARAH LUCY BROWN

Should Sproughton be used as an A14 diversion? Village says there is “real risk of injury”

A14 closures have prompted concerns over traffic in Sproughton. Picture: SU ANDERSON

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star regular newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Is the sinister Momo lurking behind your child’s favourite YouTube cartoon?

Mums from Ipswich have spoken of their fears about Momo who has been scaring their children on YouTube

The haunting nursery rhyme is back - and this time there is no explanation

WATCH: Take a trip through Ipswich in the 1960s

Lady Lane viewed from Westgate Street in April 1966. The lane saw many of its buildings demolished during the 60s redevelopment. The building on the left was the Feathers public house which closed in 1966. Picture: ALAN VALENTINE

Woodbridge singer stolen by Jennifer Hudson on The Voice UK

Connie Lamb on stage with Mollie Hocking on The Voice UK Picture: ITV

New schools planned for Suffolk - but where will they be?

Copleston High School will have a new classroom block, allowing it to create another 200 student places. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

The Non-League Podcast: Featuring Suffolk FA chief executive Richard Neal and Needham Market chairman Keith Nunn

Richard Neal and Keith Nunn

Suffolk parents celebrate while Essex pupils miss out

The number of children who received secondary school places in Suffolk has soared while Essex has decreased. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Shock closure of Suffolk family firm

Attwood ltd Sudbury Picture GOOGLE MAPS

‘Great news’ as government releases cash to connect Suffolk’s remote rural businesses to superfast broadband

Suffolk County Council has secured funding to get superfast broadband to some of 'last 2%' of businesses in county Picture: OPENREACH

Should Sproughton be used as an A14 diversion? Village says there is “real risk of injury”

A14 closures have prompted concerns over traffic in Sproughton. Picture: SU ANDERSON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists