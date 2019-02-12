Video

Hotel `rooms’ on higher perches

easyHotel, the budget hotel chain, is rolling out a national network of hotels for birds.

The rooms are free-of-charge for feathered guests, conditional on the guests supplying their own bedding.

Britain is host to an estimated 84 million breeding pairs of birds each Spring.

The ‘cheep rooms’ are being installed in gardens in the growing number of cities and towns in the UK where easyHotel has a presence, with Ipswich among the first.

Bird boxes will be installed in nearby parks and garden to the Northgate Street hotel,

All accommodation is in line with RSPB guidance, apparently.

St. John Harvey, director of seed capital at easyHotel, said: “We’re very pleased to be making this attractive offer to feathered guests to meet Spring demand. Britain is a country steeped in romance and I think it’s reasonable to assume that we’ll see a surge in new winged British citizens during our guests’ stays.”

He added: “Some might say that we’re quackers to offer rooms for free, but we’ve been hatching this idea for a while.”

All rooms will be offered on a first-land, first-served basis. Advance bookings are not available, nor will there be any special tweetment for celebrity birds.

Rooms are for couples only.

And there are no plans to list easyHotel’s network of cheep rooms on the storkmarket.