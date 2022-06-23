Stalls galore as Saints Street Market returns to Ipswich

Crowds are expected to enjoy a popular summer street market which returns to Ipswich town centre in its full capacity after two years.

The Saints Street Market will be back in full on St Peters Street this Sunday, (June 26) with 36 local craft stalls; ranging from textiles, and jewellery to printmakers, vintage items and upcycled products and candles.

Saints Street Market in Ipswich town centre - Credit: Cathy Frost

The market has been running since 2010 and has become an integral part of the community and Ipswich town centre.

The Saints Street Market will welcome returning traders, including The Stained Glass Studio, Afrocentric and the After Hours Collective, as well as many new sellers, such as Cookie Barista, Marie Soul Illustrations and Kieran Page Illustrations.

Saints Street Market in Ipswich town centre - Credit: Cathy Frost

The event comes back to full capacity after last year’s smaller market due to the pandemic.

Cathy Frost, the owner of Loveone and the Saints Community Interest Company, said: “The market is a great way to support your local high street and community.

"As organisers, we understand it is a challenging time for everyone, so the public’s support will be even more valuable and welcomed. The weather looks good, so we are looking forward to seeing a large crowd on the Saints.”

Saints Street Market in Ipswich town centre - Credit: Cathy Frost

The event will take place from 10am to 4pm and is free for visitors.