E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Interior designer helps create ‘unique’ working environment for town’s budding entrepreneurs

PUBLISHED: 00:57 08 October 2020

From left, Sege Rosella, Daniel Staines and Joseph Staines at Dream Hatcher in Ipswich PIcture: SIMON BALLARD

From left, Sege Rosella, Daniel Staines and Joseph Staines at Dream Hatcher in Ipswich PIcture: SIMON BALLARD

simon@thebridgemarketing.co.uk

A celebrity TV interior designer is set to oversee the decor for a business incubation centre taking shape in Ipswich.

The Dream Hatcher offices prior to refurbishment Picture: SIMON BALLARDThe Dream Hatcher offices prior to refurbishment Picture: SIMON BALLARD

Sege Rosella – star of CBBC’s Dengineers – has created designs for treehouses, playhouses, bedrooms, and an award-winning pirate island.

Now his creative talents will be directed towards the Dream Hatcher, which will be opening its doors to entrepreneurs and start-ups this winter.

The designer said he was “over the moon” to be given total creative control over how Dream Hatcher’s shared workspace would be designed.

MORE – Port haulage operator set to expand after taking on container business

“I love my work, because I get to make spaces and environments that inspire a lifetime of creativity and adventure in children. So when I heard about Dream Hatcher, I was passionate about getting involved. After all, young businesses need inspiration and creativity just as much as children,” he said.

Interior designer Sege Rosella at Ipswich business incubation centre Dream Hatcher, which willl be supporting fledgling businesses Picture: SIMON BALLARDInterior designer Sege Rosella at Ipswich business incubation centre Dream Hatcher, which willl be supporting fledgling businesses Picture: SIMON BALLARD

You may also want to watch:

Mr Rosella wasn’t giving anything away about the theme or look of his latest design challenge, but said he was “eager” to offer his time and skills after the centre asked for his help.

“I don’t want to spoil the surprise. However, I promise you it’s truly going to be a unique working environment. And I’m honoured that my designs will help inspire the dreams and ambitions of the lucky entrepreneurs who join the Dream Hatcher incubator programme,” he said.

Daniel Staines, managing director of engineering consultancy JMS – which is funding the Dream Hatcher project – said they “couldn’t wait” to open their doors to show off the new space.

“Sege may be known for bringing children’s dreams to life on TV, but with the incredible work he’s done for Dream Hatcher, he’s made this workspace just as exciting and inspiring for its adult occupants,” he said.

Project leader Joseph Staines said the centre would offer a host of help to budding entrepreneurs and start-ups. “Aside from free office space in a truly vibrant and unique environment, successful applicants will receive six month’s support, including mentorship, access to marketing support and free internet,” he said.

Visit www.dreamhatcher.co.uk for information on the Dream Hatcher project.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ipswich student tests positive for coronavirus – several classmates in isolation

A student at Stoke High School in Ipswich has tested positive for coronavirus Picture: RACHEL EDGE

High school student tests positive for coronavirus

A Claydon High School student is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Interior designer helps create ‘unique’ working environment for town’s budding entrepreneurs

From left, Sege Rosella, Daniel Staines and Joseph Staines at Dream Hatcher in Ipswich PIcture: SIMON BALLARD

Suffolk brewer Greene King to shut 26 sites and axe 800 staff

Greene King is to close 26 sites and make 800 staff redundant because of the 10pm curfew Picture: ADAM SMY

Suffolk dance school praises Strictly’s first same-sex pairing

Emma Hawley, who runs the Ipswich School of Dancing. Picture: IPSWICH SCHOOL OF DANCING