E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

'Apprentices should never be sneered at' - Why this Ipswich firm is ditching graduates

PUBLISHED: 09:52 26 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:52 26 September 2019

Simon Girling, Emma West and Paul Rodwell of SEH French. Photo: SEH French.

Simon Girling, Emma West and Paul Rodwell of SEH French. Photo: SEH French.

Archant

One of the region's largest construction companies is breaking the mould and ditching graduates in favour of school leavers.

Emma West. Photo: SEH French.Emma West. Photo: SEH French.

Ipswich's SEH French has taken on six trainees in the last year while turning away applications from graduates with top class degrees.

The reason? Graduates often lack the practical skills to get the job done.

MORE: Suffolk could lose Sainsbury's and Argos stores as 125 closures revealed

"There remains a distorted expectation of how young people should progress out of school", explained director Simon Girling.

"Apprenticeships are often seen as the 'poor cousin' to university in higher education but they can be just as valuable to employers - sometimes more so.

"This is because they allow a company to mentor and train an individual to understand and embrace a specific work culture and way of doing things which some university leavers find hard to adopt as quickly.

You may also want to watch:

"Apprenticeships should never be sneered at.

"There's a vast amount of young people out there who cannot go through university - because they don't have the grades or can't find the money - but they have plenty to offer a business like ours and we have had immensely positive experiences with those who came straight out of school."

The director added: "We are not opposed to graduates - their knowledge of the theory is fantastic - but we do feel that university tutors should be looking at how to tie in more practical elements into their courses - including time spent on site."

Mr Girling started his career 30 years ago as an apprentice with the SEH Group and then moved onto a national organisation, before returning to head up SEH French in 2000.

He said: "Along the way I completed a degree in quantity surveying but I learnt 80% in the workplace and 20% in college."

His newest recruit - Emma West, joined the company as a trainee quantity surveyor in June.

As part of her training, she will complete a QS degree as part of a 'learn while you earn' programme.

Mr Girling added: "We want to invest in young people and bring new talent into an industry which is suffering from a shortage of staff."

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Suffolk could lose Sainsbury's and Argos stores as 125 closures revealed

Sainsburys are planning to close 125 Argos stores and supermarkets Picture: ARCHANT

WATCH: Armed police swoop on street in Ipswich

Armed police were seen in Woodbridge Road this morning. Picture: SHANE HEFFER

Suffolk home built in face of tragedy among Kevin McCloud's all-time favourites

Woodbridge resident Lucie Fairweather planned the house with partner Nat McBride, who died from cancer during the build PICTURE: GRAND DESIGNS LIVE/PA

The Christmas must-do activities you need to book now

The Mid Norfolk Railway Polar Express. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

New security contract for Ipswich town centre taxi marshals

Ipswich-based security firm Stage Event Security has won the contract to operate the late-night taxi marshal service in Ipswich town centre Picture: PAUL NIXON

Revealed: The most expensive places in Suffolk to dispose of garden waste

Just one council in Suffolk does not charge for brown bin collection Picture: GREGG BROWN

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

WATCH: Armed police swoop on street in Ipswich

Armed police were seen in Woodbridge Road this morning. Picture: SHANE HEFFER

Man ran after 11-year-old girl in attempted accosting

The accosting is reported to have taken place near Broomfield Common Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

True crime television series set to focus on Ipswich murders

Katherine Kelly hosts Murdertown, which will focus on Ipswich this October Picture: TANIA REED

Ipswich underpass filled in with concrete

The old subway underneath Franciscan Way in Ipswich has been filled in. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

Suffolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores as 125 closures revealed

Sainsburys are planning to close 125 Argos stores and supermarkets Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Everything you need to know about Briarbank Brewery’s gin festival

Cheers! The fifth Briarbank Brewery Gin Festival is taking place from September 27 to September 29, 2019. Picture: BRIARBANK BREWERY

Chambers 1-0 Norwood: Ipswich skipper gets the upper hand with missed chances jibe as he’s interviewed by striker

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers was interviewed by striker James Norwood this week. Picture: ITFC

‘Apprentices should never be sneered at’ – Why this Ipswich firm is ditching graduates

Simon Girling, Emma West and Paul Rodwell of SEH French. Photo: SEH French.

SIL preview: Old Newton look to close the gap as Westerfield look for their first points

SIL preview

Government hands £1.2m cash boost to key ports ahead of Brexit

Brexit-ready: Port of Felixstowe Picture: PORT OF FELIXSTOWE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists