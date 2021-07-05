Ipswich pub-restaurant closes after customer tests positive for Covid
- Credit: Archant
An Ipswich restaurant and pub has been forced to close after a customer tested positive for Covid-19.
Staff at the Selkirk Pub and Gurkha Restaurant have been self-isolating since Sunday after a regular customer reported having coronavirus symptoms.
The pubgoer tested positive for the virus on Sunday afternoon, but the Indian and Nepalese eatery had already taken the decision to close.
It will remain shut until further notice.
The venue's Facebook page said staff were self-isolating and asked visitors to also quarantine and follow government guidelines.
You may also want to watch:
"We value our customers health as top priority and do not want our customers to be at risk," the Facebook post said.
"We feel down-hearted to take the decision to shut down until further notice.
Most Read
- 1 Do you remember these Ipswich nightclubs?
- 2 Fire crews helped rescue car from floodwater under A12 bridge
- 3 Coffee shop Honey + Harvey reveals update on Ipswich opening plans
- 4 Two charged with string of offences after police force car to stop on A12
- 5 'A wonderful night' - Proud Ipswich fans fly the flag in Rome for England match
- 6 Watch: England fans go wild as Three Lions progress to Euro 2020 semi-final
- 7 Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Celina target for Blues
- 8 Suffolk's first rounders club is a hit - and now looking for competition
- 9 Ipswich pub-restaurant closes after customer tests positive for Covid
- 10 Social distancing may end on July 19, reports suggest
"We do apologise for any inconvenience caused to our dear customers."