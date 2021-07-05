Ipswich pub-restaurant closes after customer tests positive for Covid

Published: 10:52 AM July 5, 2021 Updated: 11:41 AM July 5, 2021

Staff at the Selkirk Pub and Gurkha Restaurant are self-isolating after a customer tested positive for Covid - Credit: Archant

An Ipswich restaurant and pub has been forced to close after a customer tested positive for Covid-19.

Staff at the Selkirk Pub and Gurkha Restaurant have been self-isolating since Sunday after a regular customer reported having coronavirus symptoms.

The pubgoer tested positive for the virus on Sunday afternoon, but the Indian and Nepalese eatery had already taken the decision to close.

It will remain shut until further notice.

The venue's Facebook page said staff were self-isolating and asked visitors to also quarantine and follow government guidelines.

"We value our customers health as top priority and do not want our customers to be at risk," the Facebook post said.

"We feel down-hearted to take the decision to shut down until further notice.

"We do apologise for any inconvenience caused to our dear customers."