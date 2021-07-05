News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Business

Ipswich pub-restaurant closes after customer tests positive for Covid

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 10:52 AM July 5, 2021    Updated: 11:41 AM July 5, 2021
The Selkirk Gurkha, a restaurant specialising in Indian and Nepalese cuisine, which has re-opened P

Staff at the Selkirk Pub and Gurkha Restaurant are self-isolating after a customer tested positive for Covid - Credit: Archant

An Ipswich restaurant and pub has been forced to close after a customer tested positive for Covid-19.

Staff at the Selkirk Pub and Gurkha Restaurant have been self-isolating since Sunday after a regular customer reported having coronavirus symptoms. 

The pubgoer tested positive for the virus on Sunday afternoon, but the Indian and Nepalese eatery had already taken the decision to close.

It will remain shut until further notice.

The venue's Facebook page said staff were self-isolating and asked visitors to also quarantine and follow government guidelines.

You may also want to watch:

"We value our customers health as top priority and do not want our customers to be at risk," the Facebook post said.

"We feel down-hearted to take the decision to shut down until further notice.

Most Read

  1. 1 Do you remember these Ipswich nightclubs?
  2. 2 Fire crews helped rescue car from floodwater under A12 bridge
  3. 3 Coffee shop Honey + Harvey reveals update on Ipswich opening plans
  1. 4 Two charged with string of offences after police force car to stop on A12
  2. 5 'A wonderful night' - Proud Ipswich fans fly the flag in Rome for England match
  3. 6 Watch: England fans go wild as Three Lions progress to Euro 2020 semi-final
  4. 7 Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Celina target for Blues
  5. 8 Suffolk's first rounders club is a hit - and now looking for competition
  6. 9 Ipswich pub-restaurant closes after customer tests positive for Covid
  7. 10 Social distancing may end on July 19, reports suggest

"We do apologise for any inconvenience caused to our dear customers."

Coronavirus
Suffolk Live
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Bronnagh Brannigan was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ambulance worker downloaded vile images of child sexual abuse

Jane Hunt

Logo Icon
Shotley man Casper de Boer has applied for the EU Settlement Scheme

Dutchman may have to leave Shotley after 50 years in the UK

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
A Suffolk man has won £1million playing EuroMillions

Mystery Suffolk man wins £1million with lucky dip EuroMillions ticket

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Home Office figures show 584 people were receiving Section 95 support in Redbridge at the end of Jun

Drug dealer living in Ipswich wins appeal against deportation

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus