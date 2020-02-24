'Oh no - love this shop': Customers react to Paperchase closure in Ipswich

Shoppers in Ipswich have been having their say over news that Paperchase is closing its store, in the latest blow to the high street.

The stationery chain has put up signs in the windows of its Tavern Street shop announcing the closure, and has launched a closing-down sale with 20% off all merchandise.

Paperchase opened its Ipswich town centre store nearly 10 years ago, during 2010.

It also has a concession store within Next Home at Martlesham Heath, and shops in Bury St Edmunds, Colchester and Chelmsford

Customers have been giving their views on Facebook over the Tavern Street store's closure, with many saying they will miss the shop. Midge Cracknell said: "Oh, what a shame. I love, love, love this shop!"

Ronald Hanson agreed, commenting: "Oh no. Love this shop. Great merchandise and prices."

And Camilla Hall said: "Gutted about this. Now nowhere to get decent cards or gift bags. Most of my Christmas presents came from there. I think it`s a loss.

Another shopper who will miss the store, Jean Mcsorley, said: "That's a shame, another decent shop closing."

Eliandra Nogekoski commented: "This is a lovely store. I can't believe it. I shopped here a lot for my wedding."

However, some social media commentators felt that Paperchase's prices were too high compared to those of other nearby shops.

Sandra Turner commented: "This is a nice store, but the prices of its items were too high for today's wages, so they didn't get the sales required.."

Gavin Thain agreed, saying: "Nice, but really, really expensive."

Also on Facebook, Julie Stammers added: "Too expensive ,when you've got Tiger next door and the Card Factory and Cards Direct nearby, so not surprised."

Some commenters also felt it was a sign of the times. John Hammond commented: "With all due respect, this comes as no surprise at all. Many retailers have had their day now. We can't expect to see town centres as they were in the 80s - times have changed."

Sarah Barber, Ipswich Borough Council's portfolio holder for the town centre, said: "I am sorry the shop is closing - I would like to see Paperchase stay in the town if possible.

"It's a very difficult time for retail at the moment, but Ipswich Council is working hard with its partners to promote the town, and has done a lot with Ipswich Vision to encourage footfall.

"We had a very successful series of events over the summer, and will start again soon with events on the Cornhill."

She added that there were also special offers on parking to encourage shoppers, with the '£2 after 2pm' offer continuing in council car parks. "Hopefully retailers will see that Ipswich is a town with a lot to offer."

Paperchase has been approached for comment.