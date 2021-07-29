New Starbucks drive thru set to open in Ipswich
- Credit: Starbucks
A new Starbucks drive thru is set to open tomorrow (Friday, July 30) in Sproughton Road, Ipswich, creating 10 jobs.
The store, at the junction between Sproughton Road and the A14 (junction 54) will open with a ribbon-cutting at 8am.
As well as the drive-thru lane, it will also offer seating, with a contemporary design and free wi-fi.
Rob Todorov, Starbucks brand manager at EG Group, said: “We are excited to open our new store in Ipswich Sproughton, and becoming a part of the local community.
"The team are closely following the latest guidance from both the government and health authorities to keep everyone safe.”
The new Starbucks will be open from 6am-8pm from Monday to Friday, 7am to 8pm on Saturday, and 8am to 8pm on Sunday.
