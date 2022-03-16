News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Business

Four Suffolk Aldi stores launch click-and-collect service

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 5:25 PM March 16, 2022
Embargoed to 0001 Wednesday December 1 File photo dated 01/08/12 of a general view of Aldi supermark

Aldi has announced it is extending its click-and-collect services in some of its Suffolk stores - Credit: PA

Budget supermarket chain Aldi is expanding its click-and-collect services in Suffolk. 

The expansion will bring the number of stores in the county trialling the new service to four. 

The new shops trialling the new service are Ipswich (Makintosh Way), Martlesham Heath, Haverhill, and Newmarket stores. 

Customers will be able to order from a full range of groceries online and then collect them in pre-booked one-hour slots from the Supermarkets. 

This means that customers arriving to dedicated click-and-collect points in the store car park, will be able to have their shopping brought to their cars by a member of staff contact-free. 

Giles Hurley, chief executive officer, Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “Aldi’s quality products and unbeatable prices have never been so in demand.  

 “Extending this trial is about providing thousands more of our existing customers with another convenient way to shop with us, while also making Aldi accessible for many others who may not have shopped with us before.” 

