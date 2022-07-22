Suffolk businesses face double threat as cost of living bites

Ipswich business owners Ben Stamp, Cathy Frost and Josh Byworth have shared the pressure on their businesses. - Credit: Archant

Suffolk businesses are witnessing significant declines in sales, according to the county's Chamber of Commerce.

The news comes as supplier costs continue to soar for retailers across the UK.

Paul Simon, head of public affairs and strategic communication at Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, said: "Across most sectors, Suffolk Chamber members have been reporting declines in sales and orders for most of this year, if not beforehand."

The update comes as a new survey finds consumer confidence to be severely depressed and at a historic low.

Gfk's long-running Consumer Confidence Index languished at a historic low last month, with confidence in the general economic situation dropping to lower than July last year.

Suffolk Chamber of Commerce's Paul Simon said members have been "reporting declines in sales and orders for most of this year, if not beforehand." - Credit: Suffolk Chamber of Commerce

Joe Staton, client strategy director at Gfk, said: "Consumer confidence remains severely depressed this months the impact of soaring food and fuel prices and rising interest rates continues to darken the financial mood of the nation."

A number of businesses across the county have had to adapt to the rising cost of living, with some having to raise prices and/or alter their opening times.

Last month, Lotty's Sandwich Shop in Felixstowe was forced to close on weekends as remaining open had become "no longer viable".

Ben Stamp, owner of Cookie Barrista in Ipswich microshops, said: "We've definitely seen the prices of our supplies go up.

"So far, we haven't touched our prices at all, but I am reviewing that.

"We are fairly fortunate because microshops does have a fixed lease which includes our utilities.

"But we are quite tentative about that with everything going up in price."

Ben Stamp, owner of Cookie Barrista in Ipswich microshops, said: "We've definitely seen the prices of our supplies go up - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Ipswich's Loveone owner Cathy Frost said: "We have seen many of our supply costs increase in price since Christmas, most by around 10%.

"Some products have remained stable but we're not sure for how long.

"This will be a year for uncertainty and we are keeping a close eye on things."

Cathy Frost of Loveone said: "This will be a year of uncertainty" - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Josh Byworth, owner of Essential Vintage in Ipswich, said he has even began to feel the bite in the short time his shop has been open.

"In the two months that we've been open, my suppliers have put prices up a lot", he said.

"I can't shift on the prices because vintage clothing is supposed to be affordable.

"In terms of customers, it's quite a rollercoaster for us. We can be very busy and then the next day have very few people come in.

"If the larger fashion shops become significantly cheaper than us, then people will just start to shop there instead."

Josh Byworth, owner of Essential Vintage, said he has even began to feel the bite in the short time his shop has been open - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Suffolk Chamber of Commerce's Mr Simon added: "We are calling on Government to help businesses reboot their resilience by temporarily reducing some business taxes, including reversing the recent NI employer contribution increase, duty on fuel and VAT on fuel.

"In the longer-term it is vital that the Government delivers on its earlier pledge to conduct a wholesale review into the increasing bureaucratic handout-of-date business rates system.”