Adnams vodka wins big at International Wine and Spirit awards

Adnams has been crowned Vodka Producer of the Year. Picture: SARAH GROVES Sarah Groves

Suffolk brewer Adnams has been crowned Vodka Producer of the Year at an international wine and spirit awards.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Head distiller John McCarthy at Adnams Picture: SARAH GROVES Head distiller John McCarthy at Adnams Picture: SARAH GROVES

Adnams of Southwold is famous for producing fine ales but added the production of vodka to its line up of tipples in 2010.

On Wednesday, Adnams Longshore Vodka scooped the big prize at the International Wine and Spirit Competition awards in London for the second time.

Its East Coast Vodka and Rye Hill Vodka also received silver medals, demonstrating the success of Adnams’ grain to glass production technique.

The team first create an un-hopped beer which is then distilled into the range of vodkas.

These are also used as the base spirits for its gins.

Head distiller John McCarthy said they were thrilled to win the award.

He said: “With the news recently that craft vodka is to be the next big thing in the world of spirits, this award couldn’t have come at a better time.

“Producing a quality vodka from grain to glass is not easy, and it’s great to be recognised by the IWSC for all our hard work.”

Adnams Longshore Vodka was first awarded the IWSC Vodka Trophy in 2014, just one year after Copper House Gin was awarded the Gin Trophy.