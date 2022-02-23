5 of the highest paid jobs in Suffolk right now

Here are just some of the highest paid jobs right now in Suffolk - Credit: PA Images

Is it time for a career change? Well now is your chance.

Here are some of the highest paid jobs in Suffolk right now, according to the job listing website Jobs24.

1. Senior Quantity Surveyor

Location: Suffolk

Salary: £65,000 - £70,000

This role is currently one of the highest paid jobs available in Suffolk and as well as a the salary the business also offers a company car.

As part of the job the successful applicant will monitor change, prepare and issue contract documents through the supply chain, liaise with clients and other departments, and manage a team of around nine people.

A degree or equivalent is needed for this job as well as between eight and 12 years experience as a senior quantity surveyor.

2. Plant Manager

Location: Suffolk

Salary: £60,000 - £65,000

The role includes an operational element to ensure that the all operational aspects of asphalt production, raw material procurement, shipping, outbound freight, cost management and associated activities are managed to the highest health, safety and environmental standards.

The successful applicant will ensure material quality and service meets and exceeds customers expectations.

3. Service Manager

Location: Ipswich, Suffolk

Salary: Up to £50,000

The company is looking for an experienced service manager to join a well established team in Ipswich.

This service manager will be running a team of air conditioning engineers that cover the Suffolk region.

The right person for this position will already have experience as a service manager in either air conditioning, refrigeration, commercial heating or building services.

4. Software Developer

Location: Ipswich, Suffolk

Salary: Up to £39,759

Suffolk County Council is looking for a software developer to join its team based in Ipswich.

The fast-paced position will suit an experienced developer with a passion for innovation and all things technology.

5. Caseworker

Location: Ipswich, Suffolk

Salary: £27,041

Suffolk County Council has two opportunities available to join its team in Ipswich as a caseworker.

The successful candidates will be working in an experienced and well-regarded legal team delivering high-quality services to the council and other organisations.