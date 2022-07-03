5 of the highest paid jobs in Suffolk right now

EMBARGOED TO 0001 FRIDAY APRIL 9 File photo dated 04/03/20 of a woman using a laptop on a dining room table set up as a remote office to work from home. Fewer than one in seven leaders in some of the UK's biggest companies have said they expect a full-time return to offices by the end of this year, according to a new survey. Issue date: Friday April 9, 2021. - Credit: PA

Is it time for a career change? Well now is your chance.

Here are some of the highest paid jobs in Suffolk right now with permanent full time contracts, according to the job listing website Jobs24.

1. Sales Account Manager

Location: Ipswich

Salary: £75,000 to £85,000

This position is one of the highest paying jobs in Suffolk right now.

The successful applicant will also be given the opportunity to relocate to Kuala Lumpur to work, if sunny Suffolk isn't quite doing it for them.

2. Chartered Building Surveyor

Location: Stowmarket

Salary: £45,000 to £65,000

One firm is offering the chance to join as a chartered building surveyor and earn a very desirable salary.

The ideal candidate will need to be a member of the Royal Institution of Charted Surveyors and a registered 'valuer' as well as having good geographical knowledge of their residential area, with a 25-mile territory radius.

3. HR Manager

Location: Ipswich

Salary: £50,000 to £55,000

This role is a brand new opportunity, thanks to the merging of three businesses.

Whoever is the successful applicant will be key to creating and nurturing what it means to be part of a new organisation and will support every aspect of the employee life cycle.

4. Nurse Deputy Manager

Location: Ipswich

Salary: £50,000

A nursing home in Ipswich is looking to recruit a nurse deputy manager to work 40-hour weeks on day shifts.

The home provides specialist elderly, dementia, mental health and physical disability care for their residents of all ages in a purpose-built home from home setting.

5. Senior Electrical Engineer

Location: Ipswich

Salary: £45,000 to £50,000

This role includes managing the design and specification of electrical building services and being a leading member of an expanding team.

The role species applicants are required to have over five years experience within consultancy practice and up to date knowledge of relevant building regulations, standards for electrical installations and a relevant degree.