5 of the highest paid jobs in Suffolk right now
- Credit: PA
Is it time for a career change? Well now is your chance.
Here are some of the highest paid jobs in Suffolk right now with permanent full time contracts, according to the job listing website Jobs24.
1. Sales Account Manager
Location: Ipswich
Salary: £75,000 to £85,000
This position is one of the highest paying jobs in Suffolk right now.
The successful applicant will also be given the opportunity to relocate to Kuala Lumpur to work, if sunny Suffolk isn't quite doing it for them.
Most Read
- 1 Travellers pitch up at park in Ipswich
- 2 Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars this week
- 3 Driver blamed Amazon training for 13 speeding offences in Suffolk
- 4 Police launch appeal to identify man after incident in Ipswich
- 5 Ipswich Music Day 2022: All you need to know
- 6 Teenage moped driver arrested in Ipswich after failing drug test
- 7 Animal sex charges against Kesgrave vet dropped, but child images admitted
- 8 Food review, La Cueva, Ipswich: 'Delicious food... and sparkly cocktails!'
- 9 Mum's food saving mission rehomes 1,500 sausage rolls and cuts monthly bill
- 10 Jail for Ipswich man who stole £2,000 worth of goods from Suffolk stores
2. Chartered Building Surveyor
Location: Stowmarket
Salary: £45,000 to £65,000
One firm is offering the chance to join as a chartered building surveyor and earn a very desirable salary.
The ideal candidate will need to be a member of the Royal Institution of Charted Surveyors and a registered 'valuer' as well as having good geographical knowledge of their residential area, with a 25-mile territory radius.
3. HR Manager
Location: Ipswich
Salary: £50,000 to £55,000
This role is a brand new opportunity, thanks to the merging of three businesses.
Whoever is the successful applicant will be key to creating and nurturing what it means to be part of a new organisation and will support every aspect of the employee life cycle.
4. Nurse Deputy Manager
Location: Ipswich
Salary: £50,000
A nursing home in Ipswich is looking to recruit a nurse deputy manager to work 40-hour weeks on day shifts.
The home provides specialist elderly, dementia, mental health and physical disability care for their residents of all ages in a purpose-built home from home setting.
5. Senior Electrical Engineer
Location: Ipswich
Salary: £45,000 to £50,000
This role includes managing the design and specification of electrical building services and being a leading member of an expanding team.
The role species applicants are required to have over five years experience within consultancy practice and up to date knowledge of relevant building regulations, standards for electrical installations and a relevant degree.