Published: 3:47 PM April 17, 2021 Updated: 4:11 PM April 17, 2021

People flocked to Isaacs to make the most of the first weekend of restrictions easing.

For many, today was the first chance to enjoy a relaxed day eating and drinking out after lockdown rules were eased on Monday.

At Isaacs on Ipswich Waterfront there were long queues today with people keen to make the most of the sunny weather.

People flocked to Isaacs to make the most of the first weekend of restrictions easing.

But what has the experience been like for pub owners throughout the week?

Andy Barlow from the Steamboat Tavern in Ipswich said the pub had been fairly busy this week.

"It's been okay this week," said Mr Barlow. "People have come out, it's been fairly busy."

However, he believes that customers are not staying as long as they would if the weather was better.

"The weather has been kind of against us. It's sunshine but it's really cold."

Despite that, Mr Barlow said it was great to have people back at the venue.

"It's just nice to have a bit of an atmosphere in the pub. It's nice to have the hustle and bustle."

Chris Mapey said it had been a busy week

Chris Mapey who runs the Angel and Duke of York pubs in Woodbridge said things had been "superb" for both venues this week.

"I cannot tell you how nice it has been," said Mr Mapey.

"It's been nice to have the team back together, to have the regulars back and people having been overwhelmingly positive with the teething problems that businesses have had."

He said he expects this weekend to be even busier and more "lively" than the rest of the week.

"I think a lot of people have been waiting for this weekend," said Mr Mapey.

Greyhound landlord Dan Lightfoot

Dan Lightfoot at the Greyhound in Ipswich said it had been nice to see people smiling despite the cold weather in the evenings.

"It's really busy," said Mr Lightfoot.

"Last night was booked out and so is tonight and tomorrow with the sunshine. It's just nice to see people smiling and enjoying themselves."

Suffolks pubs have been




