News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Business

Saturday drinkers queue for post-lockdown pints

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 3:47 PM April 17, 2021    Updated: 4:11 PM April 17, 2021
People flocked to Isaacs to make the most of the first weekend of restrictions easing. Picture: Sara

People flocked to Isaacs to make the most of the first weekend of restrictions easing. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

For many, today was the first chance to enjoy a relaxed day eating and drinking out after lockdown rules were eased on Monday.

At Isaacs on Ipswich Waterfront there were long queues today with people keen to make the most of the sunny weather.

Huge queues have been seen outside pubs across Suffolk

People flocked to Isaacs to make the most of the first weekend of restrictions easing. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

But what has the experience been like for pub owners throughout the week?

Andy Barlow from the Steamboat Tavern in Ipswich said the pub had been fairly busy this week. 

"It's been okay this week," said Mr Barlow. "People have come out, it's been fairly busy."

You may also want to watch:

However, he believes that customers are not staying as long as they would if the weather was better. 

"The weather has been kind of against us. It's sunshine but it's really cold."

Most Read

  1. 1 Ipswich hairdressers hoping to transform lives at new town centre salon
  2. 2 Mum-of-three who devoted her life to hospice shop dies of heart attack
  3. 3 Drug line 'marketing manager' jailed for role in £33k-a-month dealing operation
  1. 4 'A bridge too far' - Crane Sports boss Radnor speaks out as club pull out of League
  2. 5 'Quick-thinking' member of public spotted Felixstowe drink-driver
  3. 6 Couple rescue woman stuck in mud with help from their dog
  4. 7 The Botanist looking for staff ahead of rumoured Ipswich opening
  5. 8 Suffolk police teams to star in new documentary series on Dave
  6. 9 Bar linked to ‘serious crime’ can re-open weeks after licence suspended
  7. 10 Ipswich boutique wants to awaken your style senses after lockdown

Despite that, Mr Barlow said it was great to have people back at the venue.

"It's just nice to have a bit of an atmosphere in the pub. It's nice to have the hustle and bustle." 

Woodbridge district and town councillor Chris Mapey Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Chris Mapey said it had been a busy week - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

Chris Mapey who runs the Angel and Duke of York pubs in Woodbridge said things had been "superb" for both venues this week. 

"I cannot tell you how nice it has been," said Mr Mapey. 

"It's been nice to have the team back together, to have the regulars back and people having been overwhelmingly positive with the teething problems that businesses have had."

He said he expects this weekend to be even busier and more "lively" than the rest of the week. 

"I think a lot of people have been waiting for this weekend," said Mr Mapey. 

Greyhound landlord Dan Lightfoot celebrates it being named Adnams Pub of the Year.

Greyhound landlord Dan Lightfoot - Credit: Su Anderson

Dan Lightfoot at the Greyhound in Ipswich said it had been nice to see people smiling despite the cold weather in the evenings.

"It's really busy," said Mr Lightfoot. 

"Last night was booked out and so is tonight and tomorrow with the sunshine. It's just nice to see people smiling and enjoying themselves." 

Police patrolled the waterfront on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Suffolks pubs have been - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown


Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Peter Andre attending the O2 Silver Clef Awards at the Grosvenor House Hotel, London.

Peter Andre visits Ipswich for post-lockdown haircut

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Firefighters responding to an incident at the London Road property found a flat in the basement

Ipswich Borough Council

Landlord fined over illegal flat in London Road, Ipswich

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Jonathan Metcalf

Names of couple found dead in Woodbridge confirmed

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Queues were forming before 8am at the new Aldi in Europa Way, Ipswich

Gallery

Early morning queues as new Aldi opens in Ipswich

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus