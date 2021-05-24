News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Popular Ipswich pub set to reopen for bank holiday weekend

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 4:30 PM May 24, 2021   
The Suffolk Punch pub in Norwich Road, Ipswich, is set to reopen following lockdown

Popular Ipswich pub The Suffolk Punch is planning to reopen on Saturday, in time for the bank holiday weekend.

Landlady Diane Round took over the busy community pub, in Norwich Road, last summer.

It has been closed during lockdown, but Ms Round said: "I am opening my doors up on Saturday - I'm looking forward to it."

New landlady Diane Round at the Suffolk Punch. Picture: PAUL GEATER

She said she had taken the opportunity to have some work done at the pub, and so didn't reopen on May 17, when indoor service was first allowed under the roadmap.

"We have just waited for a couple of weeks to get everything completed first."

She said the pub would be operating in line with all Covid-19 restrictions, such as table service.

The Suffolk Punch has always been a traditional pub, built by Tollemache brewery in the 1930s in its “house style", and has a beer garden and a spacious interior. 

It is normally known as a venue for live music and karaoke as well as pub sports such as pool and darts, but, like other pubs, has had to put these on hold during coronavirus restrictions. 

The Suffolk Punch pub in Norwich Road, Ipswich, is set to reopen following lockdown

