‘Fire risk’ laptop plugs seized by port authorities

The dangers associated with the adapters range from electric shock hazards to a possible fire risk Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS Suffolk Trading Standards

Hundreds of unsafe plug adapters have been taken off the market after being seized by port authorities.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A consignment of almost 600 adapters was detained at the Port of Felixstowe, according to officials.

Suffolk Trading Standards said its import surveillance officers prevented 594 unsafe adaptors from leaving the port.

The adaptors, which were for strip lights and laptops, arrived in a mixed consignment.

It is understood the items were destined to be sold on eBay.

Suffolk Trading Standards said: “Many of the adaptors were fitted with counterfeit plugs with fake markings.

“Others were fitted with clover shaped plugs containing no fuse.”

The dangers associated with the adapters range from electric shock hazards to a possible fire risk.

If you are concerned about the safety of a product, report it to Trading Standards on 0808 223 1133.