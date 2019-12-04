E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Business which makes luxury playthings for yacht-owners cruises into the big time

PUBLISHED: 11:49 04 December 2019

A giant slide from Superyacht Tenders & Toys Picture: SUPERYACHT TENDERS AND TOYS

An Ipswich firm which makes toys to entertain the super-rich on their yachts is among the fastest-growing companies in the UK, according to a new study.

The team at Holbrook-based Superyacht Tenders and Toys (SYTT), which was ranked 95th in a Sunday Times Virgin Atlantic Fast Track 100 list of top UK exporting businesses Picture: MANTIS PRO MEDIAThe team at Holbrook-based Superyacht Tenders and Toys (SYTT), which was ranked 95th in a Sunday Times Virgin Atlantic Fast Track 100 list of top UK exporting businesses Picture: MANTIS PRO MEDIA

Superyacht Tenders and Toys, based at Holbrook, has been ranked 95th in a list of the top UK 100 firms in the Sunday Times Virgin Atlantic Fast Track 100's small and medium-sized businesses with the fastest-growing international sales over the past two years.

The company, which employs more than 15 staff, designs, manufactures and delivers yacht tenders and toys to superyachts globally.

It was founded in 2011 by former yacht manager Josh Richardson and his wife Claire, and has grown hugely over the last nine years.

A large proportion of its business comes from fitting out new-build superyachts in Europe, as well as supplying superyachts owned by Middle Eastern royalty and international billionaires.

Office manager Ally Ford said: "We are absolutely thrilled to have been ranked in the Sunday Times Virgin Atlantic Fast Track 100. Being included is fantastic recognition and would not have been possible without the outstanding dedication, commitment and hard work of the whole team."

The awards dinner will be held at Sir Richard Branson's family home in Oxfordshire in the spring.

