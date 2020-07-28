The Burger Priest set to open in Ipswich’s Buttermarket shopping centre

The Buttermarket Centre is set to welcome a new burger restaurant Picture: NIGEL BROWN Archant

Brand new restaurant The Burger Priest is set to open in Ipswich’s Buttermarket Centre this week.

Some of the burgers on the menu at The Burger Priest, which is opening in Ipswich this week Picture: THE BURGER PRIEST Some of the burgers on the menu at The Burger Priest, which is opening in Ipswich this week Picture: THE BURGER PRIEST

The Burger Priest is a niche burger brand which offers grilled burgers made from 100% Aberdeen Angus beef, complemented by artisan bread, organic milkshakes and ice cream.

The new restaurant, which has created 15 jobs, will open on Thursday, July 30, offering both dine-in and takeaway meals.

The 40 cover, 1000sq.ft eaterie is located in a new unit on the first floor next to Cosy Club and opposite Creams, and is aimed at shoppers refuelling during a trip out and cinema-goers heading to a movie.

The chain has franchises in locations including Cambridge and Swindon, offering a variety of burgers, hotdogs, poutines, wings and vegan options.

The Burger Priest's logo The Burger Priest's logo

Allan Hassell, centre manager of the Buttermarket, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome The Burger Priest into our marvellous food operator mix. We’re excited to introduce an exciting and above all delicious new menu to Ipswich.”

A spokesman for The Burger Priest said; “We are thrilled to be opening another The Burger Priest in the Buttermarket, We hope our offer of high-quality food at affordable prices will be a great addition to the centre and an extra dimension to the dining offer both at the Buttermarket and across Ipswich as a whole.”

“It’s a unique offer for the people of Ipswich, the provenance of our meat is fully traceable and everything on the menu is great quality. We think The Buttermarket is the perfect venue for our next restaurant and we’re looking forward to opening.”

Halloumi fries are one of the options on the menu at The Burger Priest Picture: THE BURGER PRIEST Halloumi fries are one of the options on the menu at The Burger Priest Picture: THE BURGER PRIEST

The burgers are all handmade, preservative free and steroid free, with all content fully traceable. The most popular options on the menu include the High Priest Burger with melted Monterrey Jack cheese and the Altar Burger with sweetcured bacon and smoked cheese.

The milkshakes are made using artisan ice-cream, organic milk, and nothing else.

The new restaurant will follow all the government guidelines on social distancing and hygiene.

One of the milkshakes on the menu at The Burger Priest Picture: THE BURGER PRIEST One of the milkshakes on the menu at The Burger Priest Picture: THE BURGER PRIEST

The Buttermarket centre went through a major revamp after being sold for £9.2million in 2015, transforming into a new complex complete with a cinema, gym and a number of popular national food chains.

The Coast to Coast restaurant in the centre recently confirmed it would not be reopening after lockdown.

