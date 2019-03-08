'All stock must go' - Another Ipswich store announces plans to leave town

Ipswich town centre could be in line to lose yet another store.

The Edinburgh Woollen Mill, in Buttermarket, Ipswich, looks set to be the latest national brand exiting the town.

Large signs have appeared in the store's windows which state: "This store is closing down - all stock must go".

However, the store's message is somewhat contradicted by a much smaller sign underneath which reads: "Subject to landlord negotiation".

This is a tactic The Edinburgh Woolen Mill has employed before and used at dozens of stores across the country.

Earlier this year similar signs appeared in the windows of Peacocks fashion store, in Carr Street.

But despite having the signs up for most of the year the store, which is owned by The Edinburgh Woollen Mill, still seems to be going strong.

It appears the signs are introduced as a result of annual negotiations of new leases in a bid to strike a better rent deal with landlords.

The Edinburgh Woollen Mill, which is owned by the billionaire Philip Day, bought Peacocks out of administration for £23m in 2012.