Ipswich bartenders set for cocktail competition

The team from a popular Ipswich bar will be putting their skills to the test at a cocktail competition in London.

Jack Coughlan and Callum Hutchison, from The Gallery, will take part in the El Dorado Swizzle competition in less than two weeks.

The bartenders from Ipswich hope to make the best cocktails and win a trip to Guyana.

Mr Coughlan said: “Throughout the contest, I would like to see how I’m progressing as a bartender in the cocktail world.

“I want to do the best job I can and hopefully get through to the next stage.”

Cocktail at The Gallery - Credit: Gavin King Photography

The Gallery manager said that he and his colleague have been working hard to master their skills.

Mr Coughlan added: “I want to do The Gallery justice because we do some amazing cocktails there.

“Our dream is to say that we got to the final of the competition.

“That would be a great stepping stone for The Gallery itself.”