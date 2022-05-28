News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Business

'Fresh and timeless' Greek cuisine comes to Ipswich

person

Aleksandra Cupriak

Published: 8:00 AM May 28, 2022
Yoan with his 11-months-old daughter Elsa

Yoan with his 11-month-old daughter Elsa - Credit: Aleksandra Cupriak

Those looking for a taste of the Mediterranean will be able to enjoy "simple, fresh and timeless" Greek cuisine from a new trailer in Ipswich market.

Yoan Dimitrov, from Bulgaria, is bringing food from the places that "stole his heart" after opening The Greek Stomach in the town centre this month.

Open four days a week, the trailer can be found next to Barclays Bank.

Yoan said: “I grew up in Greece, at the seaside. I was eating Greek food every single day, and I said that hopefully one day I can make something on my own. It was like a little dream.”    

Yoan in his fast-food truck

Yoan in his fast-food truck - Credit: Aleksandra Cupriak

The 31-year-old trailer owner has worked in numerous restaurants in Greece and London, discovering south-European cuisine. 

Yoan also has experience selling food at local and national festivals around the UK. 

Alongside partner Eliana and their 11-month-old daughter Elsa, the family moved from London to Ipswich two years ago and really enjoy living in the town.   

Yoan with his 11-month-old daughter Elsa

Yoan with his 11-month-old daughter Elsa - Credit: Aleksandra Cupriak

Most Read

  1. 1 Revealed: The most popular Suffolk fish and chip shop
  2. 2 Goat dies and ponies injured after dog attack
  3. 3 Man was allegedly battered to death in Ipswich guest house, jury hears
  1. 4 Explained: What the cost of living support package means for you
  2. 5 Two men steal pedal bike from outside Ipswich primary school
  3. 6 Final homes in 75-house development to go on sale
  4. 7 What time will the Red Arrows be flying over Suffolk this weekend?
  5. 8 Ipswich business worry as customers rein back spending
  6. 9 Village suffers power cut for 7 hours after vehicle hits electricity pole
  7. 10 Suffolk man collapsed at friend's home

He said: “When I moved to Ipswich, I noticed a massive lack of Mediterranean food. Nowadays, nobody has got time to cook, we live in a constant rush. People just get takeaways. 

“Everyone wants to grab something healthy, as the food we eat needs to be nutritious for our body to function properly.    

“The food at The Greek Stomach is simple, fresh and timeless. We mostly use olive oil, vegetables, whole bread, yoghurt, feta cheese, halloumi cheese, chicken and pork in gyros and many more.” 

The owner emphasised that Greek cuisine is considered one of the healthiest in the world.    

The Greek Stomach in the Ipswich Market

The Greek Stomach in the Ipswich Market - Credit: Aleksandra Cupriak

Yoan’s aim is to provide his customers with tasty, healthy and affordable dishes. 

He said: “The prices at The Greek Stomach are quite cheap. I wanted to make something normal because these days everything is so expensive."

The 31-year-old trailer owner said that his signature dishes are Gyros, Greek sausage, Greek salad and halloumi wraps. 

Yoan in his truck

Yoan in his food truck - Credit: Aleksandra Cupriak

Prior to opening the trailer at the beginning of May, Yoan spent three months preparing his truck, which is decorated with photos of Santorini, a Greek town that “grabbed his heart”.  

Yoan said that his customers are very surprised because the dishes taste the same as food in Greece. 

The truck is situated next to the Barclays Bank in the Ipswich Market is open every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 8am to 4pm. 

The Greek Stomach gets very busy during lunchtime

The Greek Stomach gets very busy during lunchtime - Credit: Aleksandra Cupriak

Customers will soon be able to order dishes from The Greek Stomach straight to their homes via delivery apps. 

Food and Drink
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

A Mercedes and Vauxhall were left on their roofs after a crash in Woodbridge Road, Ipswich

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Mercedes and Vauxhall flip over after crash in busy Ipswich road

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Marks & Spencer has announced the closure of 32 of its stores, with both Suffolk stores surviving 

Suffolk Live News

Suffolk M&S stores to stay open as Colchester shop closes down

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The incident happened in Nansen Road in Ipswich, Suffolk police said

Suffolk Live News

Teenage boys arrested after police seize suspected class A drugs in Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Daniel Read was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court

Ipswich Crown Court

Cannabis dealer jailed after being caught with drugs in Range Rover

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon