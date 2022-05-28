'Fresh and timeless' Greek cuisine comes to Ipswich

Those looking for a taste of the Mediterranean will be able to enjoy "simple, fresh and timeless" Greek cuisine from a new trailer in Ipswich market.

Yoan Dimitrov, from Bulgaria, is bringing food from the places that "stole his heart" after opening The Greek Stomach in the town centre this month.

Open four days a week, the trailer can be found next to Barclays Bank.

Yoan said: “I grew up in Greece, at the seaside. I was eating Greek food every single day, and I said that hopefully one day I can make something on my own. It was like a little dream.”

Yoan in his fast-food truck - Credit: Aleksandra Cupriak

The 31-year-old trailer owner has worked in numerous restaurants in Greece and London, discovering south-European cuisine.

Yoan also has experience selling food at local and national festivals around the UK.

Alongside partner Eliana and their 11-month-old daughter Elsa, the family moved from London to Ipswich two years ago and really enjoy living in the town.

Yoan with his 11-month-old daughter Elsa - Credit: Aleksandra Cupriak

He said: “When I moved to Ipswich, I noticed a massive lack of Mediterranean food. Nowadays, nobody has got time to cook, we live in a constant rush. People just get takeaways.

“Everyone wants to grab something healthy, as the food we eat needs to be nutritious for our body to function properly.

“The food at The Greek Stomach is simple, fresh and timeless. We mostly use olive oil, vegetables, whole bread, yoghurt, feta cheese, halloumi cheese, chicken and pork in gyros and many more.”

The owner emphasised that Greek cuisine is considered one of the healthiest in the world.

The Greek Stomach in the Ipswich Market - Credit: Aleksandra Cupriak

Yoan’s aim is to provide his customers with tasty, healthy and affordable dishes.

He said: “The prices at The Greek Stomach are quite cheap. I wanted to make something normal because these days everything is so expensive."

The 31-year-old trailer owner said that his signature dishes are Gyros, Greek sausage, Greek salad and halloumi wraps.

Yoan in his food truck - Credit: Aleksandra Cupriak

Prior to opening the trailer at the beginning of May, Yoan spent three months preparing his truck, which is decorated with photos of Santorini, a Greek town that “grabbed his heart”.

Yoan said that his customers are very surprised because the dishes taste the same as food in Greece.

The truck is situated next to the Barclays Bank in the Ipswich Market is open every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 8am to 4pm.

The Greek Stomach gets very busy during lunchtime - Credit: Aleksandra Cupriak

Customers will soon be able to order dishes from The Greek Stomach straight to their homes via delivery apps.