Published: 7:00 PM June 7, 2021

An Ipswich music venue has said it will have to cancel six events if the Covid rules are not relaxed further on June 21.

Health secretary Matt Hancock said he was “absolutely open” to delaying the final stage of lockdown easing by weeks, but events manager at the Music Room, Darren Smith, said the time is now to get "back to normal".

Mr Hancock told BBC's Andrew Marr on Sunday: "We said in the road map that the 21st June is the date by which we would not take step four before that date and we’d look at the data.

Darren Smith, events manager at the Music Room in Ipswich. - Credit: Darren Smith

"The best scientific advice I have at this stage is that after one jab it’s not quite as effective against the new Delta variant, but after both jabs it is."

The Music Room's Mr Smith added that looking at the data there is "no reason to delay" as Covid deaths and hospitalisations have fallen as more people have got their vaccine.

He added: "Just a two week delay will cause another six of our events to be cancelled/postponed and a lot of tours around the UK will have to be rescheduled for the third time in some cases."

He told the government to "dig deep" and "support hospitality losses" if they continue down this road.