Ipswich music venue could be forced to cancel 6 events if June 21 delayed
- Credit: The Music Room
An Ipswich music venue has said it will have to cancel six events if the Covid rules are not relaxed further on June 21.
Health secretary Matt Hancock said he was “absolutely open” to delaying the final stage of lockdown easing by weeks, but events manager at the Music Room, Darren Smith, said the time is now to get "back to normal".
Mr Hancock told BBC's Andrew Marr on Sunday: "We said in the road map that the 21st June is the date by which we would not take step four before that date and we’d look at the data.
"The best scientific advice I have at this stage is that after one jab it’s not quite as effective against the new Delta variant, but after both jabs it is."
The Music Room's Mr Smith added that looking at the data there is "no reason to delay" as Covid deaths and hospitalisations have fallen as more people have got their vaccine.
He added: "Just a two week delay will cause another six of our events to be cancelled/postponed and a lot of tours around the UK will have to be rescheduled for the third time in some cases."
You may also want to watch:
He told the government to "dig deep" and "support hospitality losses" if they continue down this road.
Most Read
- 1 Former gang member who spent 21st birthday in prison turns his life around
- 2 Man arrested on Felixstowe seafront for allegedly possessing imitation weapon
- 3 'Like a prison cell': Tower block families 'trapped behind suffocating plastic'
- 4 'Most wonderful' new teacher Anna shortlisted for top award
- 5 Missing teenager from Kesgrave found
- 6 Robbers attack cyclist by Ipswich river
- 7 Mum who discovered talent for baking after quitting her job opens park cafe
- 8 Emergency services called after crash closes town road
- 9 WATCH drone footage of abnormal load driving over Orwell Bridge
- 10 Fire crews called to Port of Felixstowe after smoke seen from building